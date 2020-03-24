Co-parenting during UK lockdown: what are the rules for children with separated parents?

What are the rules on co-parenting amid coronavirus lockdown? Picture: Getty

The government announced a UK-wide lockdown last night: here is the latest advice for co-parents.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday addressed the nation in an unprecedented broadcast regarding the latest coronavirus measures.

He announced that the UK would be adopting lockdown-style measures for the next three weeks, and that the public may only leave their house under the following circumstances:

- Shopping for basic necessities

- One form of exercise a day - either alone or with members of your household

- Medical need or to provide care help vulnerable person

- Travel to work - but only if necessary and you cannot work from home

Boris Johnson also issued a ban on visiting any other household other than one's own, meaning that many people who co-parent their children have been left wondering if it is still acceptable to do so in the current climate.

Under 18s are allowed to spend time with both parents under the new measures. Picture: Getty

Here is the latest government coronavirus co-parenting advice:

Michael Gove spoke out about the subject of co-parenting earlier today, telling BBC Breakfast: "It is the case that children under the age of 18 can see both parents."

He added: "I was not clear earlier and I’m grateful to you for giving me the opportunity to be clear now.

"It is the case that there can be that contact.

"One of the things I'm anxious to do is make sure we minimise social contact.

"But... children under the age of 18 can see both parents."

However, Dr Hilary advised against moving children between homes during an appearance on Good Morning Britain, saying: "It's really clear. The less people any individual is in contact with the less likelihood of the virus being passed on.

"The less passage between one home and another the better. If there is a medical need or someone is key worker clearly there needs to be movement."

Piers went on to ask Dr Hilary whether he meant children should stay at the homes they are currently at, to which he replied: "Absolutely".

Speaking about the new social distancing rules last night, Boris Johnson said: "You should not be meeting friends, you should not be meeting family members who don't live in your home, you should not be shopping except for essentials.

"If you don't follow the rules, the police have power to enforce them including with fines. We will immediately close all shops selling non-essential goods, other premises including libraries and places of worship.

"We will stop all gatherings of more than two people in public and stop all social events - excluding funerals".

