Woman demonstrates how you can make a face covering with just one sock

You can make a face covering from just one sock. Picture: TikTok/@safiaaggoune

People in the UK are being advised to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces, and here's how you can make your own in a matter of minutes.

The UK Government has advised the public this week to wear face coverings on public transport and in some shops to help protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

People are being told not to wear surgical masks or respirators as they should be left for healthcare staff across the UK.

Instead, you can use an item of clothing to create a face covering – including just one sock.

With just one odd sock, you can create a fitted face covering. Picture: TikTok/@safiaaggoune

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her easy way to transform an odd sock into a face covering in a matter of minutes.

The woman, whose TikTok user name is @safiaaggoune, took a sock and a pair of scissors, and with a few careful cuts was able to cover her nose and mouth well.

Here's how you can make your own:

1. Take your sock and cut the tip off

2. Cut the sock along the front fold and open it out

3. Open the sock out and fold downwards so the puckering of the sock it facing down

4. Cut a line from below on each side of the sock, and a diagonal line each side from the top

5. Open up the sock and use the wholes to tuck it around your ears

6. Fold the material above your nose and cover your mouth to make it comfortable

The Government are now telling people to use face coverings on public transport and in some stores. Picture: TikTok/@safiaaggoune

This week, the Government issued guidelines for wearing face coverings.

They say on their website: "A cloth face covering should cover your mouth and nose while allowing you to breathe comfortably. It can be as simple as a scarf or bandana that ties behind the head.

"Wash your hands or use hand sanitiser before putting it on and after taking it off and after use. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth at all times and store used face coverings in a plastic bag until you have an opportunity to wash them.

"Do not touch the front of the face covering, or the part of the face covering that has been in contact with your mouth and nose. Once removed, make sure you clean any surfaces the face covering has touched.

"You should wash a face covering regularly. It can go in with other laundry, using your normal detergent.

"When wearing a face covering, take care to tuck away any loose ends."

