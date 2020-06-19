Driving centre reveals what driving tests will look like post-lockdown

19 June 2020, 10:29

Young drivers will be able to get back to learning soon
Young drivers will be able to get back to learning soon. Picture: Getty

Things will be very different for those taking their driving tests.

Driving instructors will face a number of changed when lessons and test can begin again after being halted due to coronavirus.

The Government has issued new guidance ahead of test centres reopening in the coming weeks - but there is no confirmed date set yet.

Driving lessons aren't likely to be the same as they were for a long time
Driving lessons aren't likely to be the same as they were for a long time. Picture: Getty

But updated government guidelines published this week suggest ways that instructors and examiners can keep themselves and their pupils safe once things do get up and running again.

The letter, written by Gareth Llewellyn, chief executive of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to driving instructors, said that civil servants are currently reviewing the guidance for driving examiners about carrying out tests.

This includes things like the personal protective equipment they need to wear, how they might greet candidates and how to properly clean equipment such as sat navs and tablets.

The letter said masks and gloves have been ordered for all driving examiners, but there has been a delay in obtaining them because of wider shortages.

The agency, which is in charge of carrying out driving tests and approving people to be driving instructors, also warned that social distancing measures might limit the number of tests it can carry out in the coming months.

Currently all driving tests have been put on hold - meaning driving instructors, who are not employed by the government, have also been unable to work.

The Driving Instructors Association currently recommends that instructors should only give training in a car to key workers preparing for an essential driving test, such as emergency workers.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus alert level in UK should be downgraded from 4 to 3 - chief medical officers

UK & World

Coronavirus: Black men twice as likely to die with COVID-19 than white men - official figures

UK & World

Coronavirus: Wartime levels of debt triggered by invisible peacetime foe

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kate Ferdinand is pregnant with her first baby

Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they're expecting a baby with adorable video

Celebrities

Glyn came second in series seven of Big Brother

Big Brother fans shocked as series 7's Glyn Wise unveils dramatic transformation
This is how you can honour the British Caribbean community on Windrush Day

How you can celebrate Windrush Day 2020: Poetry, film screenings and lectures happening online
Love Island Australia is airing on ITV2

When was Love Island Australia filmed and who won?

Sitting In Limbo in based on the Windrush scandal

The heartbreaking true story behind Windrush scandal drama Sitting In Limbo

TV & Movies

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new film

When will Spencer be released and who is in the cast of the new Princess Diana film?

TV & Movies