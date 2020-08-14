How long will the France quarantine last and what are the UK rules?

Brits returning from France will soon have to quarantine for two weeks. Picture: PA

Travellers returning to the UK from France will have to quarantine for two weeks from Saturday 14 August.

Last night, it was announced that France would be removed from the UK's 'quarantine-free' travel list.

This means that those returning from a trip to the country will need to self-isolate for two weeks on their arrival or face a fine of up to £1,000.

Announcing the move yesterday, the Department of Transport said: "People currently in France … are encouraged to follow the local rules and check the FCO travel advice pages on GOV.UK for further information. The government is urging employers to be understanding of those returning from these destinations who now will need to self-isolate and has invested over £9bn to strengthen the welfare safety net, helping to ensure access for those in need."

Here's your need-to-know on the rules.

Many people are rushing to return home from their holiday. Picture: PA

When will the France quarantine rule be introduced?

The new rule will come into force from 4am on Saturday 14 August. This means that those already on holiday in France will have the choice of rushing back or returning later and quarantining.

Speaking about the new restrictions yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We can’t be remotely complacent about our own situation.

“Everybody understands that in a pandemic you don’t allow our population to be re-infected or the disease to come back in.

"That is why the quarantine measures are very important and we have to apply them in a very strict way."

How long will the France quarantine last?

It is not yet known how long the measures will be in place.

The new rules could provide an obstacle to Brits' travel plans this summer. Picture: PA

What are the rules on travelling to France?

Currently, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises against all but essential travel to the country.

The official advice states: "The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential travel to France (including Corsica). This is based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks. Check separate travel advice pages for overseas territories of France.

"The FCO is not advising those already travelling in France to leave at this time. You should follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect yourself and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus. Contact your travel operator if you have any questions about your return journey."

Visit the gov.uk website for more information.

