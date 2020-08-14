Government add France to UK quarantine list as holidaymakers are forced to isolate

Brits travelling back from France after 4am on Saturday will be required to quarantine for 14 days. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

France has officially been added to the UK's quarantine list after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Holidaymakers have been left with less than a day to return to the UK from France before the new quarantine rules come into place.

Following a spike in cases of coronavirus in the country, the UK announced this week that France has been taken off the Government's 'safe list'.

This means that anyone returning to the UK from France will be required to quarantine for 14 days in order to stop the spread of the virus.

People who do not follow the new quarantine rules face a fine of £1,000. Picture: Getty

The new travel rules come into place at 4am on Saturday morning, leaving British holidaymakers scrambling to get home before then.

People who fail to quarantine for the two weeks after they return from France will face a fine of up too £1,000.

Boris Johnson has vowed to be strict with travel restrictions in a bid to stop a second wave. Picture: PA

Speaking of the travel restrictions yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We can’t be remotely complacent about our own situation.

“Everybody understands that in a pandemic you don’t allow our population to be re-infected or the disease to come back in.

"That is why the quarantine measures are very important and we have to apply them in a very strict way."

Brits are rushing to get back to the UK before the new quarantine rules come into affect. Picture: Getty

The new quarantine rules come after the infection rate in France over 14 days rose to 32.1 per 100,000.

In the country yesterday, they recorded a massive 2,669 new coronavirus cases.

