Breaking News

Government lower COVID-19 alert level from four to three

19 June 2020, 11:17 | Updated: 19 June 2020, 11:29

The government just announced the level has been lowered
The government just announced the level has been lowered. Picture: PA

This move is a drastic one from the Government following a significant drop in the infection and death rate.

Britain's coronavirus alert level has just been dropped from level four to three in a huge move by the government, which now considers the virus as less of a threat.

Under level three, the virus is now thought to be "in general circulation" as opposed to level four where "transmission is high or raising exponentially".

The alert levels set by the Government
The alert levels set by the Government. Picture: Gov.uk

Matt Hancock, the UK's Health Secretary has stated the change is "a big moment for the country" and showed that the government's plan was working.

The decision to reduce the threat level followed a recommendation by the Joint Biosecurity Centre, the chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said.

"There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues," the medical officers said in a joint statement.

Johnson and the Tories have been monitoring the virus and using 5 steps before lowering the level
Johnson and the Tories have been monitoring the virus and using 5 steps before lowering the level. Picture: Sky News

However, they also warned it "does not mean that the pandemic is over" and that "localised outbreaks are likely to occur.

"We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public and we need the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure this progress continues."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate and Rio Ferdinand

Kate and Rio Ferdinand relationship: marriage, children, pregnancy announcement and more

Showbiz

Coronavirus: EasyJet board shake-up sees pay chair take off

UK & World

Coronavirus: Reopening of DIY stores helps deliver sales rebound

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The mum and daughter were told their outfits were 'inappropriate'

Mum and daughter 'embarrassed' after being 'told to leave Asda for wearing crop tops'

Lifestyle

Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88

Lord of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Celebrities

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to driving license holders

Martin Lewis urges public to check their driving licenses as DVLA issues coronavirus update

Lifestyle

Simon Thomas has spoken out about the incident

Grieving Simon Thomas harassed by stranger as he attends father's funeral
Wales is planning to reopen to tourists next month

Holidays in Wales set to be allowed from July 6 as lockdown eases

Lifestyle

Young drivers will be able to get back to learning soon

Driving centre reveals what driving tests will look like post-lockdown