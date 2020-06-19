Breaking News

Government lower COVID-19 alert level from four to three

The government just announced the level has been lowered. Picture: PA

This move is a drastic one from the Government following a significant drop in the infection and death rate.

Britain's coronavirus alert level has just been dropped from level four to three in a huge move by the government, which now considers the virus as less of a threat.

Under level three, the virus is now thought to be "in general circulation" as opposed to level four where "transmission is high or raising exponentially".

The alert levels set by the Government. Picture: Gov.uk

Matt Hancock, the UK's Health Secretary has stated the change is "a big moment for the country" and showed that the government's plan was working.

The decision to reduce the threat level followed a recommendation by the Joint Biosecurity Centre, the chief medical officers for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said.

"There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues," the medical officers said in a joint statement.

Johnson and the Tories have been monitoring the virus and using 5 steps before lowering the level. Picture: Sky News

However, they also warned it "does not mean that the pandemic is over" and that "localised outbreaks are likely to occur.

"We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public and we need the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure this progress continues."