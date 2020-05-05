Breaking News

Government issue official warning to UK over 'dangerous and malicious' COVID-19 related cyber threats

5 May 2020, 17:39 | Updated: 5 May 2020, 17:45

The Government are now offering advice to the public over cyber attacks
The Government are now offering advice to the public over cyber attacks. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The UK Government has warned the public over a rise in coronavirus related cyber attacks happening across the world.

During today's briefing, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced that the UK's National Security Centre and the US Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency have published a joint warning to organisations and the public over cyber scams.

They warned that they now have clear evidence that shows criminal gangs are "actively targeting nationally and international organisations".

READ MORE: When is Boris Johnson's next lockdown announcement?

Dominic Raab explained in the briefing: "While the vast majority of people and countries have come together and rallied to this international mission to defeat coronavirus, there will always be some who seek to exploit a crisis for their own criminal and hostile ends.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced that the UK's National Security Centre and the US Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency have published a joint warning to organisations and the public over cyber scams
Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced that the UK's National Security Centre and the US Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency have published a joint warning to organisations and the public over cyber scams. Picture: PA

"We know that cyber criminals and other malicious groups are targeting individuals, businesses and other organisations by deploying COVID-19 related scams and phishing emails."

These groups of people in the cyber security world are known as advance persistent threat groups, and are a sophisticated network of hackers who attempt to breach computer systems.

The fact that these groups are targeting people around the COVID-19 pandemic makes them "particularly dangerous and venal", Dominic Raab said.

They warned that they now have clear evidence that shows criminal gangs are "actively targeting nationally and international organisations"
They warned that they now have clear evidence that shows criminal gangs are "actively targeting nationally and international organisations". Picture: Getty

He explained: "We are working with the targets of those attacks, with the potential targets and with others to make sure that they are aware of the cyber threat and that they can take the steps necessary to protect themselves."

The Government are now offering advice to the public over cyber threats, which will help prevent them from falling victim to any scams.

These groups of people in the cyber security world are known as advance persistent threat groups
These groups of people in the cyber security world are known as advance persistent threat groups. Picture: Getty

Many of these groups work in a way which allows them to steal bulk personal data, which they later abuse for their own gain.

Dominic Raab warned that this will continue and evolve in the next weeks and months, which is why preventive action is so important.

READ NOW: How to make a homemade face mask in ten minutes

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: German court's 'declaration of war' as COVID-19 tests EU cohesion

UK & World

'Serious incident' after reported stabbing in Co-op store in Welsh village

UK & World

Coronavirus: Meeting friends outside could be allowed as Scotland plans to ease lockdown

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The mum took to Mumsnet to share her concern (stock images)

Mums slammed for using flour to make Playdough for their kids during lockdown shortage

Lifestyle

Paul Sinha

Paul Sinha net worth: How much does The Chase's 'The Sinnerman' earn?

Celebrities

Hogwarts is Here is run by Harry Potter fans and is completely free to those people looking to learn more about the magical world

You can now enrol at Hogwarts and take online magic classes during lockdown, and they're completely free

Lifestyle

How to make a face mask at home in 10 minutes

How to make a homemade face mask in ten minutes

Lifestyle

Lydia Bright hit back at trolls who criticised her for drinking wine while with her daughter

Lydia Bright forced to defend herself after mum-shamers troll her for drinking wine while parenting

Celebrities

Marks and Spencer now offer home delivery

M&S launch home delivery and reveal full list of UK stores that offer service

Food & Health