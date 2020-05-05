When is Boris Johnson's next lockdown announcement?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to deliver his 'roadmap' to getting the nation out of lockdown this Sunday.

The UK has been in lockdown since 23 March, with Brits being told to only leave their house for once-daily exercise, medical reasons, essential work and food shopping.

This week, the lockdown will be reviewed for a second time, and Boris Johnson is also expected to announce his 'roadmap' on eventually lifting measures and getting the economy going, people back to work, and kids back to school.

There have already been a number of reports on what these measures could entail, which include asking companies to stagger start times and allowing year six pupils back to school first.

Here's everything we know about when Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement will come.

The UK has been in lockdown since 23 March. Picture: PA

When is the lockdown up for review?

The lockdown is reviewed every three weeks. It was last reviewed and extended on April 16, meaning the next one should take place on May 7, which is Thursday this week.

However, Boris Johnson is not expected to deliver his 'roadmap' until Sunday May 10.

What is the 'roadmap out of lockdown'?

Boris Johnson announced at last Thursday's daily press conference that he will unveil a 'comprehensive plan' on the getting the economy moving, the public returning to work, and getting kids back to school.

He said: "For the first time, we are past the peak of this disease. We are past the peak, and we are on the downward slope."

The Prime Minister added until we find a vaccine,: "we are going to have to beat this disease by our growing resolve and ingenuity.

"I will be setting out a comprehensive plan next week to explain:

1) How we can get our economy moving

2) How we can get our children back to school, back into childcare

3) How we can travel to work

"In short, how we can continue to suppress the disease but at the same time restart the economy," he continued.

"A huge amount of work has been going on with that plan, and of course as we produce it we are being guided by the science - and we will try to build the maximum political consensus across all parties and across the UK."

He also reiterated that the following five criteria must be met before we lift lockdown:

1) Continue to protect the NHS and its ability to cope

2) We must see a sustained fall in deaths

3) We must be sure that the infection rate is falling

4) We have got to overcome the operational challenges on testing and PPE

5) We must all make sure that the measures we take do not risk a second spike that will overwhelm the NHS

Boris Johnson is due to announce the exit strategy this Sunday. Picture: PA

How can I watch Boris Johnson's next address to the nation on lockdown?

The time of the Prime Minister's address hasn't yet been announced, but it will be shown on news channels such as Sky News and the BBC.