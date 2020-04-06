Gym membership refund: How to get your money back amid the coronavirus pandemic

Here's how your gym is handling memberships during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

All gyms across the UK have closed to stop the spread of coronavirus, but what does this mean for your memberships?

On March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK was going into lockdown to slow the spread of COVID 19 and help ease the strain on the NHS.

Among other rules, this meant all gyms across Britain closed.

But what does this mean for your membership fees? Will they be frozen, and do you need to do anything?

We've found the refund rules from the top UK gyms and what they'll be doing during the pandemic:

Fitness First

- All gyms closed

- Accounts will be freezed, free of charge

- No direct debits being taken during closing period

The Gym

- All gyms closed

- Customers won't pay for any memberships while the gym is closed

- All membership payments have been frozen

- Offering home workouts via the Fiit App

Pure Gym

- All PureGyms have closed

- Have automatically stopped payments while gyms are shut

- When the gym is back open, they will credit your first payment by any outstanding amount from your current monthly subscription

- Offering classes and workouts on their app as well as tips on fitness, health and nutrition

Virgin Active

- Closed all 42 Virgin Active clubs across the UK

- Automatially freezing all Virgin Active memberships at clubs

- No fees to pay until the clubs open again

- Memberships will automatically un-freeze when the gyms open again

David Lloyd

- All David Lloyd Clubs and head offices are closed

- While closed, they cannot process membership changes or respond to membership queries

- All memberships are frozen and they will not be taking payments during the closures

Nuffield Health

- All fitness and wellbeing clubs closed

- Memberships frozen, with no direct debit collections happening until clubs open again

Better

- Better Leisure Centres, Better Gyms, Libraries, Trampoline Parks and Spas across the UK have closed

- People who are a part of a Better Leisure Centre or Better Gym will have memberships frozen

- Customers will not have to pay while they are closed