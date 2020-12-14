Top 50 coronavirus 'hotspots' in England revealed ahead of tier review

By Alice Dear

Swale, Medway and Basildon have the highest number of cases per 100,000 according to new data.

New data for England has revealed the top 50 coronavirus 'hotspots' in England.

This comes just days ahead of the Government's tier system review this week.

Officials, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will be deciding which areas will remain in their current tier, or be moved higher or lower.

The new data shows that Swale, Medway and Basildon are the hardest hit with COVID-19 at the moment, with all three areas having over 600 cases of the virus per 100,000.

Swale and Medway are already in the highest tier, while Basildon is currently in tier 2.

Basildon's cases per 100,000 went from 372.9 to 613.8 in just a week.

It's good news for Greater Manchester, Blackburn, Darwen, who have made their way off the 'hotspot' list, which could mean the tier 3 conditions they are under are working.

Many areas of London – which is currently in tier 2 – make appearances on the list, including Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Waltham Forest, Enfield, Newham, Tower Hamlets, Bexley, Merton, Bromley, Kingston upon Thames, Greenwich and Haringey.

The spike in cases could mean the capital will be moved up to tier 3, but this will not be confirmed until later in the week.

You can find the Top 50 coronavirus 'hotspots' in England here:

1. Swale 633.7

2. Medway 613.9

3. Basildon 613.8

4. Dover 518.9

5. Havering 506.3

6. Lincoln 486.4

7. Maidstone 482.5

8. Gravesham 477.8

9. Canterbury 469.8

10. Ashford 452.2

11. Thanet 421.4

12. Folkstone and Hythe 408

13. Brentwood 402.5

14. Redbridge 398.1

15. Boston 391.9

16. Broxbourne 390.6

17. Waltham Forest 385.2

18. Thurrock 384.3

19. Barking and Dagenham 383.7

20. Epping Forest 375.9

21. Tonbridge and Malling 375.3

22. Hastings 370.2

23. Dartford 352.6

24. Enfield 337

25. Newham 331.3

26. Oadby and Wigston 319.2

27. Southend-on-Sea 315.6

28. Bexley 311.3

29. Tower Hamlets 302.4

30. Luton 295.7

31. Slough 295.6

32. Stoke-on-Trend 295.3

33. Burnley 287.9

34. Castle Point 287.7

35. East Staffordshire 278.1

36. Chelmsford 274.7

37. Watford 272.3

38. South Tyneside 272.2

39. Braintree 268

40. Merton 265.8

41. Harlow 265.8

42. Rochford 264.4

43. Bromley 261.8

44. Wolverhampton 261.6

45. West Lindsay 256.1

46. Leicester 255.5

47. Harrow 252.8

48. Kingston upon Thames 249.6

49. Greenwich 248.3

50. Haringey 244.9

