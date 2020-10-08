Can I go on holiday if I am in local lockdown?

8 October 2020, 16:39

These are the holiday rules for areas in local lockdown
These are the holiday rules for areas in local lockdown.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Can I travel to and from a lockdown area? Everything you need to know.

As stricter lockdown measures are announced for certain parts of England, it is difficult to keep up with the different rules for each area.

This includes people looking to still get a 2020 holiday, whether it is abroad or not.

Are people allowed to go on holiday if they are in an area of local lockdown? And can you go on holiday to an area that has been locked down?

Here's everything you need to know:

Can I go on holiday if I am in local lockdown?

The rules depend on which area across the England you live in. However, the following guidelines are stated on GOV.UK.

If you are living in an area under tighter lockdown restrictions, you are allowed to go on holiday outside the area.

However, while away you should only be socialising indoors with members of your own household or support bubble.

The Government guidelines say that you can stay in a private home such as a cottage, apartment or boat with members of your household or support bubble.

They add that you can visit a hotel, a hostel or a B&B with people from another household, but you should not be sharing rooms with them or socialising indoors.

You should also not share private vehicles to travel to your holiday with people from other households or bubbles.

If you go abroad for a holiday, you must check the quarantining rules for each country to see whether you need to isolate when you get there or when you return.

If you are living in an area under tighter lockdown restrictions, you are allowed to go on holiday outside the area.

Can I go on holiday somewhere where there is a local lockdown?

If you are not living in an area of local lockdown, you can holiday in an area that is.

However, when you are in the area you must follow the lockdown rules.

This induces not staying in private accommodation including holiday cottages, apartments and boats, with people outside your household.

