Will Boris Johnson give a lockdown announcement this week?

When will the next lockdown announcement be? Picture: PA

There are reports that the 'three-tier' lockdown announcement could come within days, after a spike of coronavirus cases in the country.

England has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases over the past week, sparking speculation that we could be heading into a second national lockdown.

According to reports, the government is considering bringing in a 'three-tier' traffic light-style system that would make lockdown rules easier to understand - however, No10 has not confirmed this.

The system would simplify lockdown rules across the country, the Guardian reports that the proposed plan is called "Covid-19 Proposed Social Distancing Framework".

It is said to have three levels of restrictions - red, orange and green.

Will there be a lockdown announcement this week?

The government is yet to confirm whether new measures will be introduced this week, but a report by the Daily Mail suggested that Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce the new measures on Thursday (8 October).

Many areas in the north have been placed into local lockdowns. Picture: PA

What is the 'three-tier' traffic light system?

The 'red' level would see pubs closed, people unable to meet with friends, restrictions on overnight stays away from home, and a ban on community sport.

The 'orange' level would see people unable to meet with friends inside homes, gardens, pubs or restaurants.

The 'green' level would see include restrictions currently in place in England, including the 'rule of six' and 10pm curfew.

According to the report, the different levels could be introduced in local areas or across the country if there is "significant increase in transmission".

It is thought that Matt Hancock could announce the new measures on Thursday. Picture: PA

What have the government said?

The government have yet to confirm new lockdown measures, but a No10 spokesperson said this week: "We are seeing coronavirus cases rise at a rapid rate across the country and, given how serious this virus is, it is vital everyone plays their part by following the rule of six, washing their hands, practising social distancing and wearing a mask in enclosed spaces.

"As we have shown, we are prepared to take action decisively when it is necessary, and it is of course right to look how we make sure everyone understands and complies with the restrictions that will keep us all safe."

In an interview on the the Andrew Marr show, Boris Johnson said: "I've got to tell you in all candour, it's going to continue to be bumpy through to Christmas, it may even be bumpy beyond. But this is the only way to do it. This could be a very tough winter for all of us."

