Boris Johnson 'considers tougher lockdown with pubs closing' for millions in the north

7 October 2020, 10:33

The north of England could soon see tougher lockdown restrictions
The north of England could soon see tougher lockdown restrictions. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister is reportedly considering bringing in tougher measures in the north of England after a spike in coronavirus cases.

Boris Johnson is said to be considering bringing in tougher lockdown restrictions in some areas in the north of England.

According to a report by The Sun, the plan could see pubs, restaurants, and all non-essential shops could be asked to close in Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Read more: Mum details 'long coronavirus' symptoms still leaving her exhausted after six months

Schools and workplaces would remain open under the plans.

Some areas in the north have seen a spike in coronavirus cases
Some areas in the north have seen a spike in coronavirus cases. Picture: PA

However, leaders some of these areas are said to not support further 'economic lockdowns'.

A Downing Street source told The Sun: "The numbers are going the wrong way, and there will come a point very soon where we simply have to do more."

Read more: Grandparents can claim £260 a year for taking care of their grandkids during the pandemic

A Whitehall source told Politico: "Alarm bells are ringing across Whitehall. These numbers are incredibly concerning, it looks increasingly like further action will need to be taken soon.

"There are indications the disease is starting to spread more amongst the older population — those most at risk of hospitalisation and death."

It was reported earlier this week that the government is considering a 'traffic light' system for lockdown, that would have three levels of restrictions - red, orange and green.

Pubs and restaurants could be asked to close under the new measures
Pubs and restaurants could be asked to close under the new measures. Picture: PA

The proposed system was reportedly introduced to make lockdown rules more straight forward and easy to follow.

According to reports, Boris Johnson could introduce a similar three-tier system this week.

Cities in the north of England have seen a rise in coronavirus cases - in Manchester, the there were 3,105 new cases recorded in the seven days before October 3, which is 561.6 cases per 100,000 people.

NOW READ:

Boris Johnson promises to end social distancing ‘within a year’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Sale Sharks forced to forfeit crucial Premiership Rugby match after more players test positive

UK & World

Imagination executive quits as China ownership row reignites

UK & World

England players meet to discuss discipline after high-profile lapses

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020

The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020

Lifestyle

Natalie Cassidy has shared a loved up snap with her partner

Natalie Cassidy shares rare snap with fiancé and EastEnders coworker Marc

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's jumper is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her knitwear from Zara

Celebrities

Is EastEnders' Mick Carter Frankie's dad?

EastEnders Mick Carter spoilers: Is Frankie his daughter and who is Katie Lewis?

TV & Movies

A mum from Birmingham has detailed her long coronavirus symptoms

Mum details 'long coronavirus' symptoms still leaving her exhausted after six months

Lifestyle

You can receive money towards their State Pension for looking after family members

Grandparents can claim £260 a year for taking care of their grandkids during the pandemic

Lifestyle