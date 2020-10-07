Boris Johnson 'considers tougher lockdown with pubs closing' for millions in the north

The north of England could soon see tougher lockdown restrictions. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister is reportedly considering bringing in tougher measures in the north of England after a spike in coronavirus cases.

Boris Johnson is said to be considering bringing in tougher lockdown restrictions in some areas in the north of England.

According to a report by The Sun, the plan could see pubs, restaurants, and all non-essential shops could be asked to close in Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Read more: Mum details 'long coronavirus' symptoms still leaving her exhausted after six months

Schools and workplaces would remain open under the plans.

Some areas in the north have seen a spike in coronavirus cases. Picture: PA

However, leaders some of these areas are said to not support further 'economic lockdowns'.

A Downing Street source told The Sun: "The numbers are going the wrong way, and there will come a point very soon where we simply have to do more."

Read more: Grandparents can claim £260 a year for taking care of their grandkids during the pandemic

A Whitehall source told Politico: "Alarm bells are ringing across Whitehall. These numbers are incredibly concerning, it looks increasingly like further action will need to be taken soon.

"There are indications the disease is starting to spread more amongst the older population — those most at risk of hospitalisation and death."

It was reported earlier this week that the government is considering a 'traffic light' system for lockdown, that would have three levels of restrictions - red, orange and green.

Pubs and restaurants could be asked to close under the new measures. Picture: PA

The proposed system was reportedly introduced to make lockdown rules more straight forward and easy to follow.

According to reports, Boris Johnson could introduce a similar three-tier system this week.

Cities in the north of England have seen a rise in coronavirus cases - in Manchester, the there were 3,105 new cases recorded in the seven days before October 3, which is 561.6 cases per 100,000 people.

NOW READ:

Boris Johnson promises to end social distancing ‘within a year’