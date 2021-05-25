Brits banned from travelling in and out of eight Covid-19 hotspots

The Indian variant of Covid-19 is spreading in eight hotspots across England. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

New Government guidelines also discourage people in these areas from meeting people inside and breaking the two meter social distancing rule.

Eight areas in England have been subjected to new lockdown guidance due to outbreaks of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Residents in these hotspots and surrounding areas have been told not to travel in or out of the locations in a bid to slow the spread of the new variant which is said to be more transmissible.

People in the eight areas have also been told to work from home, only meet loved ones outside and to take caution when meeting people outside their households or bubbles.

The Government updated the guidance for these areas on Friday evening. Picture: Getty

This new guidance was put on the Government's website on Friday evening last week, however, it left people confused after local leaders and MPs were not informed of the changes, nor was there a public announcement made.

The eight hotspots of the Indian variant are:

Bedford Borough Council Blackburn With Darwen Bolton Metropolitan Council Burnley Borough Council Kirless Council Leicester City Council London Borough of Hounslow North Tyneside Council

People in the affected areas have been told not to travel in and out of the hotspots. Picture: Getty

The Government website explains: "The new Covid-19 variant spreads more easily from person to person. To help stop the spread, you should take particular caution when meeting anyone outside your household or support bubble.

“In the areas listed, wherever possible, you should try to meet outside rather than inside where possible, keep two metres apart from people that you don’t live with (unless you have formed a support bubble with them), this includes friends and family you don’t live with, [and] avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential, for example for work (if you cannot work from home) or education.”

The new rules essentially put a pause on lockdown easing measures, which are continuing across the rest of England.

This is ahead of June 21, when all restrictions are set to be removed, however, this date is subject to change.

