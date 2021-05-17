What lockdown rules change today? Everything you can and can't do from May 17 in England

17 May 2021, 13:05

More lockdown rules have changed today as the roadmap continues without delays
More lockdown rules have changed today as the roadmap continues without delays. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As the Government's roadmap out of lockdown continues to ease restrictions without delay, indoor dining, hugs with loved ones and social gatherings are back on the table from today.

May 17 marks the next step in the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

From today, restrictions on social contact have changed, including allowing hugs between loved ones.

For the hospitality sector, today also marks a huge milestone as pubs, cafes and restaurants are able to welcome customers inside.

While the latest lockdown lifting steps will inevitably be welcomed with open arms, there are still some restrictions which must be followed until June 21 at the earliest.

Indoor dining can now take place in the hospitality sector
Indoor dining can now take place in the hospitality sector. Picture: Getty

What you CAN do from May 17:

  • Gatherings of up to 30 people outside permitted
  • Rule of six – or two households – can meet indoors
  • Hugging between family and friends permitted
  • Indoor hospitality can reopen without 'substantial meal' rule or curfew
  • Cinemas can reopen
  • Children's play areas can reopen
  • Hotels, hostels and B&Bs can fully reopen
  • Indoor adult group sport and exercise classes can resume
  • Up to 30 people allowed at weddings, funerals, wakes and receptions

What you still CAN'T do:

  • Nightclubs must remain closed
  • Meet with more than six people indoors
  • Meet with more than 30 people outdoors
Hugs between loved-ones are now allowed as well
Hugs between loved-ones are now allowed as well. Picture: Getty

At the moment, the next changes in rules will happen on June 21, however, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted this date could be pushed back.

Mr Johnson has previously said "we're ruling nothing out" as the Indian variant of Covid-19 causes some anxiety to health professionals.

