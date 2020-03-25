London Zoo workers now living on site to care for animals after coronavirus caused closure

25 March 2020, 15:06

Some zoo workers are continuing to keep the grounds of the zoo in good condition and caring for the animals
Some zoo workers are continuing to keep the grounds of the zoo in good condition and caring for the animals. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

London Zoo may be shut, but the dedicated keepers are still making sure the animals needs are being looked after.

The continued spread of COVID-19 across the UK has caused some of the biggest attractions to close, including ZSL London Zoo.

While people are no longer visiting the site, the grounds are still home to 18,000 animals that all need caring for.

That's why behind the scenes of the zoo, many dedicated zoo keepers are still heading into work to take care of the animals – while, of course, practicing social distancing.

Some workers have moved into the accommodation at the zoo to care for the animals
Some workers have moved into the accommodation at the zoo to care for the animals. Picture: Getty

In fact, some of the zoo keepers have ever moved into the zoo full time to make sure they're there for the animals.

These people are living in the Zoo's Lion Lodge guest accommodation, ZSL London Zoo revealed.

In behind the scenes pictures taken this week, zoo workers can be see cleaning Penguin Beach, preparing food for the giraffes and caring for the meerkats.

There are still around 18,000 animals at London Zoo that need caring for
There are still around 18,000 animals at London Zoo that need caring for. Picture: PH

ZSL London Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer Kathryn England said: “Last week, along with the rest of the country, we watched as this unprecedented situation unfolded around us and began making detailed plans in anticipation of having to do the previously unthinkable - close ZSL London Zoo to the public.

“A core team of zookeepers, vets, security and grounds staff have stayed on site and are making each day as normal as possible for our much-loved residents, many of which are endangered species and part of important global breeding programmes.”

ZSL London Zoo rely on visitors to fund the park, and so are now appealing for any donations from animal lovers during this time in order for them to be able to keep up and manage the animals in the park during the closure.

READ MORE: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 8,077?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Junior Andre has spoken out about coronavirus fears

Peter Andre's son Junior, 14, reveals he is showing signs of coronavirus

Celebrities

Coronavirus: PM says 405,000 sign up to act at NHS volunteers

UK & World

Billy Vunipola says he is 'definitely staying' at Saracens despite Premiership relegation

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The true story behind Netflix's The Tiger King

Who is the Tiger King and what is the Netflix documentary about?

TV & Movies

Netflix's Pandemic: How To Prevent An Outbreak

When was Netflix series Pandemic filmed and is it based on coronavirus?

TV & Movies

Is Amazon still delivering in the UK?

Is Amazon still doing deliveries in the UK during the coronavirus lockdown?

Lifestyle

This is how you can remove your gel and acrylic nails from home

How to remove your acrylic and gel nails at home amid coronavirus lockdown

Beauty

Which hunk will you land on?

Which celebrity hunk will you be quarantined with?

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about the clocks changing this weekend

When do the clocks change and will they go forward or backwards?

Lifestyle