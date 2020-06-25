MPs call for Government to bring in four-day working week amid pandemic

MPs have sent a letter to Government to urge them to consider bringing in a four-day working week. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

They argue that a four-day working could overhaul the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While multiple studies carried out across the world show that a four-day working week makes employees more productive, here in the UK we're still stuck with the Monday to Friday grind.

However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, MPs are calling for the Government to consider knocking off one day of work in order to help the economy.

In a letter written by MPs – seen and reported on by The Independent – cross-party signatories are calling for Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to make the change.

READ MORE: Hairdressers warn of 2,000 people waiting lists ahead of reopening next month

MPs are calling for Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to make the change. Picture: PA

These MPs believe that a four-day working week could overhaul the economy, and could provide opportunities amid the growing unemployment crisis.

In the letter, MPs argued: "A four-day week would give many more opportunities to the growing list of unemployed people which already stands at 2.8 million people.

"Shorter working time has been used throughout history as a way of responding to economic crises.

"They were used as a way of reducing unemployment during the Great Depression of the 1930s, which led to the normalisation of the eight-hour day and the 40-hour week.”

Studies have previously found a four-day working week makes people more productive. Picture: Getty

The letter goes on to explain: "A four-day week would bring multiple benefits to society, the environment, our democracy, and our economy (through increased productivity).

“One of the biggest impacts would be better mental health and wellbeing across the board with more time available for socialising, family and community.

“Three-quarters of UK workers already supported a four-day working week before the coronavirus pandemic hit and millions of workers have now had a taste of working remotely and on different hours.

"It’s in no one’s interests to return back to the pressure and stress that people were under before this pandemic.”

READ MORE: Study reveals what office workers are most worried about when returning to work, from commuting to sharing toilets