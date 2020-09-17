Office workers could be sent home within two weeks if 'rule of six' doesn't work

People who have returned to the office could be sent home again as infection rates rise. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Office workers could return to working from home in a fortnight if Boris Johnson's rule of six fails to stop infection rates rising.

Amid concerns the Prime Minister's new 'rule of six' rule may not be successful in bringing COVID-19 infection rates down, workers could be sent home from the office again.

Business leaders have said that the shortage of coronavirus tests available will leave employers with "no choice" but to send workers home, reports The Telegraph.

According to publication, senior government sources said that two weeks is needed to see whether Boris Johnson's new ruling has taken affect in bringing infection rates down.

If it hasn't, following measures may be put in place to stop the spread of the virus.

The number of people returning to offices has increased as schools reopened. Picture: Getty

The number of people returning to the offices has been growing since schools reopened earlier this year.

However, numbers could start to decrease yet again if the 'rule of six' fails to change the current state of COVID-19 in the UK.

These reports come after people across the country have expressed annoyance as they struggle to get tested in their local area, or at all.

Working from home could be the next step if the 'rule of six' is unsuccessful. Picture: Getty

The UK chief policy director of the CBI, Matthew Fell said: "If we are to successfully encourage more people into their workplace safely, then the test and trace system will be a key component.

"Reports of people being unable to access tests in their area or waiting too long to get the results will be deeply frustrating for individuals and businesses alike."

He added: “No one doubts how much effort is going in to get it right. The prize is having a faster turnaround in getting results which will let people know where they stand and whether they need to self-isolate or can return to work quickly."

Business leaders have said that the shortage of coronavirus tests available will leave employers with "no choice" but to send workers home. Picture: Getty

The director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, Adam Marshall, said on the matter: "A truly comprehensive test and trace programme is essential if the UK is to manage the virus without further lockdowns, which will cripple businesses.

"Continuing delays and a shortage of tests saps business, staff and consumer confidence at a fragile moment for the economy."

