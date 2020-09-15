Exclusive

Health officials call for trick or treating to be cancelled this Halloween

Halloween celebrations are expected to change this year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

People across the world may be forced to celebrate Halloween very differently this year.

With COVID-19 cases across the UK on the rise and the 'rule of six' introduced this week, retuning to 'normal' is slowly becoming more and more distant.

While some families are panicking about where we'll be for Christmas, others are questioning what the rules will be around Halloween and whether their kids will be allowed to trick or treat.

As the virus is still a health risk, people going from house-to-house for chocolate and sweets doesn't sound like the safest way to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Dr Barbara Ferrer has recommended that trick or treating does not go ahead. Picture: Getty

In fact, a health official has called for Halloween to be cancelled this year as it is "just not sensible".

Los Angeles county's public health director, Dr Barbara Ferrer explained: "Trick or Treating, we're highly recommending that it not happen, we don't think it's an appropriate activity during a pandemic."

She added: "You know, there's no guarantee when you go Trick or Treating that your child goes up to a house where the person who opens the door is wearing a face covering.

"When you don't know the people opening the door, there's no guarantee they're not sick and that the candy they're passing out that they've touched may not be safe for you to want your child to be sharing."

There are some health risks around trick or treating amid the pandemic. Picture: Getty

While the UK doesn't go as crazy for Halloween as the USA, there are bound to be some families that will still want the celebrations to go ahead.

However, experts in Britain have also shared their worries over trick or treating going ahead.

Age UK's Caroline Abrahams, warned that if people are trick or treating, they should be keeping their two meter distance from doors, and washing their hands before and after they handle treats.

Families may be forced too celebrate Halloween at home this year. Picture: Getty

Heart.co.uk spoke to Co-Founder and Chairman of HEROES, Dr Dominic Pimenta, who said "group activity is not advisable".

He explained: “With cases significantly rising and new guidelines introduced on social distancing being issued last week, group activity is not advisable, especially where families and children are concerned.

“Although you could argue that if faces are covered, and visits are made in groups of six people or less, trick or treating could fit into Government guidelines, the passing of treats between complete strangers is not ideal for prevention of the virus."

Dr Pimenta added: "People should still continue to exercise social distancing and keep contact with strangers to a minimum.

"It’s important that we don’t take a relaxed approach to prevention and that Halloween celebrations don’t result in a surge in infections and a subsequently negative impact on the NHS.”

