Brits told to contact police if they spot neighbours breaking rule of six

By Alice Dear

People in Britain have been told to call the police on 101 if they see neighbours breaking the new 'rule of six'.

As the new 'rule of six' is bought into place across the UK following a rise in COVID-19 cases, a minister has revealed what you should do if you spot your neighbours breaking the rules.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said that people should call the police on the non-emergency line (101) to report gatherings of more than six people.

He told the BBC: "We are in discussions about what reporting mechanisms there might be but there is obviously the non-emergency number that people can ring and report issues they wish to.

"Certainly during the initial stage of lockdown, we did see a surge in those reports coming through the police."

He added that if people are concerned, or think there is "contravention", this option is open to them.

When asked if neighbours should make the call if they witness a gathering of more than six, he said: "It is open to neighbours to do exactly that through the non-emergency number and if they are concerned and they do see that kind of thing, then absolutely they should think about it."

The new 'rule of six' comes into place from today, Monday September 14, and will see anyone breaking the rules risk a fine of £100 to £3,200.

In England, the rule of six applies to everyone of all ages, while Wales have taken under 11s out of the new regulation, and children under 12 in Scotland.

