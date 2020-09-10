Dr Hilary claims Boris Johnson's 'moonshot' COVID-19 testing plan is 'unachievable'

10 September 2020, 12:23

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dr Hilary Jones spoke out against the Prime Minister's ambitious testing plans on Good Morning Britain.

In a special press conference held at Downing Street on Wednesday evening, Boris Johnson announced a 'moonshot' Covid-19 testing plan, reported to cost up to £100billion.

The Prime Minister said he wants to see millions of coronavirus tests being processed daily in order to allow a return of 'normal' life.

While Boris said he would like to see people taking 'pregnancy test' style coronavirus tests that can give results in minutes, the Government have admitted the technology does not yet exist.

Now, Good Morning Britain's resident doctor Dr Hilary, has had his say on the ambitious plans, claiming they are "unachievable".

READ MORE: Boris Johnson confirms tough new restrictions to avoid second lockdown in England

Dr Hilary Jones blasted the Prime Minister's testing plans
Dr Hilary Jones blasted the Prime Minister's testing plans. Picture: ITV

Speaking on the morning show, Dr Hilary said: "We need to know that these tests are as reliable as the ones we're using in test and trace.

"We've got problems with that system already - it would be great if we had a rapid test later on within 20 minutes as to whether they were infectious or not.

"But the technology is not yet there - we need to know that it can be that reliable because it could be misleading and potentially harmful."

The doctor also questioned logistically how all these tests would be processed, saying: "And if we're going to do 10million tests a day, where are all these people going to come from carrying out these tests and processing them in the labs?"

He went on to say: "It is such a huge ask and I don't think many experts believe it is achievable, even by next Spring. It's a massive undertaking.

"We haven't yet got the technology that proves yet that it works and even if we had these tests available at say sporting events where people are screened before they go into the event, the logistics of that are so immense and so mind-blowing.

"At an estimated cost of £100billion to do this a year, the same as we spend, almost, on the NHS in its entirety, which is £135billion."

Boris Johnson's ambitious testing plan aims to see 10 million tests carried out daily
Boris Johnson's ambitious testing plan aims to see 10 million tests carried out daily. Picture: PA

Dr Hilary finished by saying: "It is actually unachievable, I think."

Boris' new testing plan would see more testing across the UK in order "to identify people who are negative", or "who don't have COVID-19 and who are not infectious", so we can "allow them to behave in a more normal way, in the knowledge they cannot infect anyone else".

READ NOW: Dr Hilary issues warning to Strictly Come Dancing after crew member 'tests positive for virus'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson introduced the 'rule of six' during yesterday's press conference

Will the new lockdown rules be over by Christmas? Latest government guidance on 'rule of six'

Brexit: EU demands UK scraps plans to override parts of withdrawal agreement by end of the month

UK & World

Revealed: Ex-Goldman bankers plotted £375m Saga takeover bid

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

These old books could fetch you thousands of pounds

Eight old classic books that could be worth thousands, from The Hobbit to Dracula

Lifestyle

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner: When is the £1million win and who wins it?

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire winner: When is the £1million win and who wins it?

TV & Movies

Watch Married at First Sight Australia online

How to watch all the Married at First Sight Australia seasons online

TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight Australia couples from season 7

Married at First Sight Australia: Where are the season 7 couples now?

TV & Movies

A contestant on The Chase was forced to propose

The Chase contestant left red faced as Bradley Walsh forces him to 'propose' on air

TV & Movies

A spooky maze is coming to the UK

The UK's first drive-thru horror maze is opening this Halloween

Lifestyle