France will pay parents to stay home with children if coronavirus closes schools again

By Alice Dear

The French Government will pay for parents to stay home with their kids if schools close again, it has been announced.

As fears of a second wave of coronavirus expand over Europe, France have put in place new precautions to help families fanatically if schools close yet again.

The French Government announced this week they will pay parents to stay home with their children if their schools close.

This means each household with a child under the age of 16 will be given 84 per cent of one parent's wages.

This money could help cover childcare if one or both parents are key workers.

It will also financially help out parents who will not be able to work in order to look after their child during times they would be at school.

Schools across France reopened this month, however, some have already closed again due to spikes in COVID-19 cases in their areas.

In total, 30 schools have already had to close since reopening.

According to The Times, the Government will also be extending their furlough scheme amid the pandemic.

The publication also report that any further lockdown announcements in France will be made locally, and not nationwide.

This news comes after there were 9,843 new cases of the virus in France yesterday.

The infection rate for COVID-19 has risen in the country by around 7,300 on average each day since the beginning of September.

