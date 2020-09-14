National curfew forcing pubs to shut early 'obvious next step' if 'rule of six' fails

Will a national curfew be introduced? Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

UK curfew: There are reports that bars and restaurants could be ordered to close at 10pm after a spike in coronavirus cases.

From today (Monday 14 September), the 'rule of six' will make it illegal to gather in groups of seven or more across the country.

It was introduced following a spike of coronavirus cases in the UK, and some reports have suggested that the government could bring in tougher measures.

According to the Telegraph, a curfew that would see bars and restaurants told to shut at 10pm is the next 'obvious' step in the fight against coronavirus if current restrictions fail.

It has not been confirmed whether a national curfew will be introduced. Picture: PA

A source told the publication: "A national curfew is the obvious next step if the numbers keep rising despite all the steps we are currently taking.

"But we are not at that stage at the moment, and hopefully the action we are taking locally to contain outbreaks where they occur will mean we don't have to go that far."

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland also spoke about the issue, telling Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday: "I think that as you've seen we've been very prepared to move quickly where necessary and where the evidence poisons us.

"I think there's an issue about social occasions and social events and particularly young people getting together and enjoying themselves sometimes a bit too much and forgetting the importance of the rules.

The 'rule of six' was introduced today. Picture: PA

"I think it would be idle of me to speculate as to what measures we might have to bring in as we approach the winter."

He also added that another nationwide lockdown would be a 'nuclear option', saying: "As the Prime Minister said, going to a national lockdown would indeed be a nuclear option.

"I think here in autumn 2020, knowing much more as we do now about the nature of Covid, but still without a vaccine, we have to take a range of measures which, of course, include enhanced testing, localised measures and indeed the rule of six coming in tomorrow.

"I think the British public now know by taking a combination of different measures we can get through this period."

It has not been confirmed whether the government will introduce a curfew.

