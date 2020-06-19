Overnight stays with friends and family 'allowed within weeks' announces Health Secretary

19 June 2020, 07:56 | Updated: 19 June 2020, 08:23

This is very welcome news for those who haven't been able to socialise with their loved ones for a significant amount of time.

The Government has announced that overnight stays with friends and family could indeed be allowed within weeks.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock led the Downing Street coronavirus press conference on Thursday and gave hope to families and partners who haven't seen each other since lockdown started.

Video calls has been the way forward for many family throughout lockdown
Video calls has been the way forward for many family throughout lockdown. Picture: PA

Millions from across the country have been struggling with loneliness since lockdown was imposed at the end of March, and Hancock stated that minsters are indeed looking into relaxing the rules.

The date isn't yet certain, but this is still welcome news for many.

The Health Secretary was grilled about the easing of rules last night
The Health Secretary was grilled about the easing of rules last night. Picture: PA

Currently, it is against the law to stay overnight away from your primary residence, but only last week the Government did introduce the 'support bubbles'.

PM Boris Johnson announced they'd been put in place to help tackle loneliness for those who are living alone, therefore they have been able to mix with one other designated household of their choice.

Hopefully we'll soon be able to see our loved ones
Hopefully we'll soon be able to see our loved ones. Picture: Getty

In yesterday's briefing, Hancock was grilled on when the rules will be relaxed for everyone, and said: "It's an important consideration, not least because I want people to be able also to have a holiday if at all possible this summer."

He also promised that the Government would consider whether the law needs strengthening to make it easier for people to work from home if they want to.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wales is planning to reopen to tourists next month

Holidays in Wales set to be allowed from July 6 as lockdown eases

Lifestyle

Young drivers will be able to get back to learning soon

Driving centre reveals what driving tests will look like post-lockdown

Coronavirus alert level in UK should be downgraded from 4 to 3 - chief medical officers

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kate Ferdinand is pregnant with her first baby

Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce they're expecting a baby with adorable video

Celebrities

Glyn came second in series seven of Big Brother

Big Brother fans shocked as series 7's Glyn Wise unveils dramatic transformation
This is how you can honour the British Caribbean community on Windrush Day

How you can celebrate Windrush Day 2020: Poetry, film screenings and lectures happening online
Love Island Australia is airing on ITV2

When was Love Island Australia filmed and who won?

Sitting In Limbo in based on the Windrush scandal

The heartbreaking true story behind Windrush scandal drama Sitting In Limbo

TV & Movies

Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana in a new film

When will Spencer be released and who is in the cast of the new Princess Diana film?

TV & Movies