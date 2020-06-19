Overnight stays with friends and family 'allowed within weeks' announces Health Secretary

This is very welcome news for those who haven't been able to socialise with their loved ones for a significant amount of time.

The Government has announced that overnight stays with friends and family could indeed be allowed within weeks.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock led the Downing Street coronavirus press conference on Thursday and gave hope to families and partners who haven't seen each other since lockdown started.

Video calls has been the way forward for many family throughout lockdown. Picture: PA

Millions from across the country have been struggling with loneliness since lockdown was imposed at the end of March, and Hancock stated that minsters are indeed looking into relaxing the rules.

The date isn't yet certain, but this is still welcome news for many.

The Health Secretary was grilled about the easing of rules last night. Picture: PA

Currently, it is against the law to stay overnight away from your primary residence, but only last week the Government did introduce the 'support bubbles'.

PM Boris Johnson announced they'd been put in place to help tackle loneliness for those who are living alone, therefore they have been able to mix with one other designated household of their choice.

Hopefully we'll soon be able to see our loved ones. Picture: Getty

In yesterday's briefing, Hancock was grilled on when the rules will be relaxed for everyone, and said: "It's an important consideration, not least because I want people to be able also to have a holiday if at all possible this summer."

He also promised that the Government would consider whether the law needs strengthening to make it easier for people to work from home if they want to.