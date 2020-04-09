Police launch online form for public to report people breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

9 April 2020, 15:00

The Cambridgeshire public are now able to report a person or people breaking lockdown rules with an online form
The Cambridgeshire public are now able to report a person or people breaking lockdown rules with an online form. Picture: Getty/PA/Cambridgeshire Police
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A police force have opened up the online form as a way for people to report those ignoring the lockdown restrictions.

Police in Cambridgeshire have announced they are now using an online form for the public to report people breaking lockdown rules.

Earlier this week, Cambridge Police announced people in the area can use the online form to complain about a person, people or an organisation breaking the rules of the coronavirus lockdown.

READ MORE: Expert reveals how to unpack your shopping to stop coronavirus contamination

They have urged people to use this form instead of calling them on 101.

Police across the UK have been working to stop people breaking lockdown rules
Police across the UK have been working to stop people breaking lockdown rules. Picture: PA

They tweeted: "We have now developed an online form allowing you to report individuals breaching Covid-19 restrictions via our website. Please do not call 101 to report breaches."

The online form allows you to fill out details on someone you know, or a group of people you know, who are ignoring the rules.

It is believed this decision was made because of the high amount of calls on 101.

Although there was some backlash to the decision, Cambridge police tweeted in reply: "Like other forces, we’re urging people to use common sense.

"Please only our online form if there is a significant issue or breach. This may be a large gathering or group of people repeatedly ignoring the restrictions."

Police have been telling people to return home as they sneak out to enjoy the sunshine across the UK
Police have been telling people to return home as they sneak out to enjoy the sunshine across the UK. Picture: Getty

This is technique has only been launch in Cambridge, and it is unknown if it will spread to other areas of the UK.

READ NOW: Dad fined after teenage son flouts lockdown rules FOUR times

