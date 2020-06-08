Over half of Brits have broken lockdown rules, research shows

8 June 2020, 16:28

Over half of Brits have broken lockdown rules, research shows. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A new study has revealed how people in the UK have responded to the lockdown measures set out by the Government.

Official research has shown more than half of Brits have broken coronavirus lockdown rules.

According to The Sun, the statics come from a report that was leaked to the publication.

The publication said: "The stats come in a report that gauges the impact of virus measures for the C19 National Foresight Working Group."

The data reveals that while over 50 per cent of people in the UK have broken lockdown rules, this rises to 60 per cent among people aged between 18 and 44.

The research also found that only 20 per cent of people are wearing face masks when they leave the house, but that unemployed people and Londoners are more likely to use them outside.

People least likely to observe social distancing are Brits who are jobless, the data also revealed.

The Sun said that the research stated: “Retired people are most likely to engage in physical distancing behaviours, which may reflect ongoing recognition for the increased risk to older adults.”

On a positive note, the research found that people have been getting better sleep amid the lockdown.

