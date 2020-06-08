What lockdown rules are changing on June 15?

What will the new lockdown rules be from June 15? Picture: PA

The UK lockdown rules will change on June 15 - here's everything you need to know about the new guidelines.

The UK has been in lockdown since March 23, but a number of measures are being lifted throughout June.

At the the start of the month, primary schools for some year groups were reopened, and the public were told that they could meet up to five people from another household outside or in gardens, subject to social distancing rules.

On Monday June 8, some dentists across the UK were opened, and the two-week quarantine period for travellers returning from overseas was implemented.

As the month goes on, more lockdown measures will be gradually eased in the England - with the bulk happening on June 15. Here's your need-to-know.

What will the lockdown rules look like after June 15?

Non-essential shops reopening

Many shops (such as those food, homeware and medicine) were allowed to remain open throughout lockdown, but the bulk of high street stores were ordered to close in March.

From June 15, all non-essential shops will be allowed to open - but only if they abide by social distancing guidelines.

Speaking at the press conference on 26 May, Boris Johnson said: "I want to give the retail sector notice of our intentions to reopen shops, so they too can get ready.

"So I can announce that it is our intention to allow outdoor markets to reopen from June 1, subject to all premises being made Covid-secure, as well as car showrooms, which often have significant outdoor space and where it is generally easier to apply social distancing.

"We know that the transmission of the virus is lower outdoors and that it is easier to follow Covid-secure guidelines in open spaces.

"That means we can also allow outdoor markets to reopen in a safe way that does not risk causing a second wave of the virus.

"Then, from 15 June, we intend to allow all other non-essential retail, ranging from department stores to small independent shops, to reopen."

Secondary schools reopening

Secondary schools will open for some pupils on June 15 (stock image). Picture: Getty

On June 15, more pupils from years 10 and 12 will be able to return to school for some face-to-face contact.

Government guidelines state: "We are asking secondary schools to offer this face-to-face support to supplement the remote education of year 10 and year 12 pupils."

Some places of worship reopening

In addition, there will be a limited reopening of places of worship on June 15.

Communities secretary Robert Jenrick said: Robert Jenrick, said: "Ensuring places of worship can open again, beginning with private prayer by individuals has been my priority. Their contribution to the common good of our country is clear, as places of solace, comfort, stability and dignity. And the need for them is all the greater as we weather the uncertainties of the pandemic.

"I’m pleased the prime minister has announced that this is expected to happen from 15 June. As communities secretary, I have worked with faith leaders and representatives to prepare guidance that ensures this can be done safely.

"People of all faiths have shown enormous patience and forbearance, unable to mark Easter, Passover, Ramadan or Vaisakhi with friends and family in the traditional way.“As we control the virus, we are now able to move forwards with a limited but important return to houses of worship."

Face coverings made mandatory on public transport

Face coverings will soon be mandatory on public transport. Picture: PA

It was recently announced that face coverings will be mandatory on public transport from June 15.

During the press conference on 4 June, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Yes, its a condition of travel, you cannot travel until you're wearing one.

"This will be a visual thing, we will have posters and more, and other powers will be involved, too, maybe leading to fines.

"We don't get why people wouldn't wanna do the right thing, we're desperate to get rid of coronavirus."

