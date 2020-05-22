Breaking News

Government announce 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the UK from abroad

The government announced details of the quarantine rule in today's press conference. Picture: PA

The new measure will be introduced on June 8, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced today.

People arriving to the UK from overseas will have to quarantine for 14 days, the government announced today.

Speaking in the daily press conference, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the new measure will "reduce the risk of cases crossing our border".

Priti Patel announced the new measures in today's press conference. Picture: PA

She said that the quarantine would be introduced "so that if people have been infected overseas, we can limit the spread of the virus at home."

Patel added: "Now we are past the peak of this virus, we must take steps to guard against imported cases, triggering a resurgence of this disease. As the transmission rate across the United Kingdom falls and the amount of arrivals to the UK increase, imported cases could begin to pose a larger and increasing threat.

"So with far fewer people being infected in this country, and with the public having worked so hard to bring the R number down, any new arrivals entering the country with the disease will have a much bigger impact, potentially causing a second wave."

Those arriving from the Republic of Ireland, the Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands, as well as lorry drivers carrying vital goods, medics and seasonal farm workers will be exempt.

She said that the government were 'not taking these steps likely', adding: "By taking these steps we can save many more lives.

Those arriving from overseas will have to quarantine for 14 days from June 8. Picture: PA

Patel said that the new measures will be reviewed every three weeks, and that arrivals will be required to provide contact details so they can be traced if needed. Those who flout the rules will be subject to a £1,000 penalty.

She added: "Our absolute priority remains to stop the spread of infection, to save lives, and to stop and prevent a second dangerous wave."

