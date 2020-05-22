Experts reveal why you shouldn't leave hand sanitiser in your car

22 May 2020, 01:51

You shouldn't be leaving your sanitiser in the car
You shouldn't be leaving your sanitiser in the car. Picture: Getty

If you're guilty of this, it's a good idea you stop, despite it being incredibly convenient.

We all know that the best way to ensure your hands are clean is by properly washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, but sometimes when you're on the go, this isn't always possible.

Many of us have hand sanitiser available on us at all times, in our handbags, on our desks, and even in our cars.

Using hand sanitiser is essential at the moment
Using hand sanitiser is essential at the moment. Picture: Getty

However, the latter has been advised against by experts, as despite the convenience of having a bottle in the car for your essential trips, it can make the product inefficient.

RSVP Live reported that it's not a good idea to leave the bottle in your car as over time it affects the product.

Many people leave bottles of sanitiser in their cars for days or weeks at a time so they don't forget them when they leave the house, but FGCU Associate Professor Dr Greg Boyce told Drivetribe that this is not a good idea.

Don't leave your bottles in the car!
Don't leave your bottles in the car! Picture: Getty

The recent rising temperatures can massively affect the product, as it causes the alcohol in the sanitiser to evaporate.

Alcohol is of course the main active ingredient in hand sanitised that kills the bacteria and viruses, so without it, the product won't be able to provide the level of protection it's supposed to.

Not only this, but if you use sanitiser when it's warm, it can irritate skin, which nobody needs.

