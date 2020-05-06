UK weather: Britain to bask in 25C temperatures this bank holiday as 'European heatwave’ hits

The UK will see a mini heatwave this weekend. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office has predicted scorching weather in the UK this bank holiday.

It looks as though the sun is making a return, as forecasters have predicted a mini heatwave is on its way just in time for the bank holiday weekend.

After a chillier few days, temperatures are set to climb throughout the week to a high of 25C on Saturday.

The warm weather will be sweeping northwards from Spain, where records have been broken over the past few days.

According to the Met Office, temperatures will steadily creep up throughout the rest of the week, before they peak in the mid 20s in London and the South East on Saturday.

BBC Weather forecaster Ben Rich said: “There are some dramatic swings in temperatures to come this week.

It could be time to get the paddling pool out the bank holiday. Picture: Getty Images

“This weather set up with low pressure to the west and high pressure drifting to the east - allows us to tap into some warm temperatures from the south.

“We have had record-breaking temperatures for the time of year in parts of Spain, and southern France through this week and some of that will be dragged into our direction.”

Southern England will continue to see the summery weather into the weekend, however rain and colder conditions will make their way from Scotland into the north of England throughout Saturday.

On Sunday and the early part of next week, temperatures are set to cool off again, dipping to 12-13C in northern regions of England.

This comes after the UK saw highs of 24C during the Easter weekend, making some areas hotter than Ibiza.

Brits will be enjoying another bank holiday this week, which has moved to Friday 8 May to coincide with VE Day.

This is to ensure that the long weekend coincides with the extended 75th anniversary celebrations of the surrender of Nazi Germany, which ended the Second World War in Europe.

Despite the sunny spells, Brits are being urged to stay at home and comply with coronavirus lockdown measures.

