Wagamama announces full list of 67 stores that are reopening for delivery

The chain is reopening its doors. Picture: Getty

We've been dreaming about our first katsu curry since lockdown began.

Wagamama has just revealed its full list of stores that will reopen for delivery and takeout in their plan to stagger openings over the next few weeks.

All branches of the popular pan-Asian chain restaurant were forced to close when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK-wide lockdown, only opening five of their branches in April for delivery only.

However, as restrictions begin to easy many companies such as Burger King, McDonalds and Nando's are starting to re-open their doors, and Wagas are following suit.

The stores were initially shut. Picture: Getty

We've been thinking about our duck and cherry hoi sin pancakes and of course the katsu curry for the past few weeks, and as of yesterday, they've started reopening for delivery and takeout.

The full reopening of stores across the UK with happen in stages, with 24 branches opening yesterday, May 21, and another 20 restaurants to follow next week on May 28.

Wagamama says it plans on reopening a total of 67 restaurants by the end of June, although it's yet to name the remaining locations.

The Japanese-inspired restaurant chain has already reopened five kitchen sites for delivery orders only.

Customers will be able to order food for delivery from all 67 reopened sites, with some also offering a takeaway service.

Already open:

Bow

Hackney

Kensington

Peckham

Leeds

Islington

Great Malborough Street

Hampstead

Hammersmith

Great North Finchley

Cambridge

Manchester Spinningfields (including take-out)

Liverpool

Didsbury

Nottingham (including take-out)

Reigate (including take-out)

St Albans

Newcastle

Sheffield City Centre

Fulham Broadway

Wimbledon

Putney (including take-out)

Ealing

Wandsworth

Kingston

Richmond

Victoria

Burough Market

Croydon

Opening May 28:

Camden

Enfield

Norwich

Bristol Cabot Cirus

Bristol Clifton

Cardiff Library

Cheltenham

Guildford

Basingstoke

Birmingham New Street

Coventry

Brighton

Reading

Watford

Uxbridge

Oxford

Exeter

Bath

Bournemouth

York City Centre

Many of the stores are reopening. Picture: Getty

Emma Woods, wagamama CEO said: “Over the past couple of months our focus has been on creating a safe working environment for our team members and our two-week trial has enabled our teams to return to work safely.

"The next logical step for us is to open additional sites throughout the UK, this will still very much form a test and learn approach for the business. The response of our return has been extremely positive and we look forward to our guests being able to get their wagamama fix.”

Since the introduction of lockdown and tightened restrictions to combat COVID-19, the nation’s households turned to home cooking. In response to this wagamama launched wok from home – a simple home cookery guide created to help nourish the nation during the coronavirus.

The series has had phenomenal success in the last month and been picked up by Facebook and reported on by the media around the world.

Emma added: “Since lockdown we launched our wok from home series where we saw the UK population cooking some of wagamama’s most beloved dishes. The series has had phenomenal success, already obtaining over 2 million views in the past six weeks.

"It’s brought a lot of joy to a lot of people and this is something that we will continue to evolve as we endure to create a sense of community through our food, even during these unprecedented times.”

In accordance with strict government guidelines wagamama has put together a comprehensive policy to ensure the safety of all.

Dr Kate Bunyan, who has helped wagamama formulate a safe working protocol, explained: “I have been working with wagamama over the last few weeks to introduce new safety protocols, so their teams can feel safe, whilst providing the important service of food preparation for delivery.

"These now include the mandatory use of health questionnaires before every shift, no contact with delivery riders and increased frequency of hygiene regimes.

“In a team environment like this it is vital that each team member is vigilant about any deterioration in their health, and that they do not come into work if they feel unwell in any way.

"There are key symptoms associated with COVID-19 (new continuous dry cough, fever, breathing difficulties), but there are other more minor symptoms too and we don’t expect people to try to diagnose themselves.

"We are encouraging all those involved in the wagamama operation to use the NHS 111 online service if they feel unwell.”