Coronavirus in Spain: Latest news, updates and cases as holidays resume

Spain has seen a rise in coronavirus cases. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

As coronavirus rates rise in Spain, how many cases are there and what are the latest lockdown rules?

There have been concerns growing that Spain could enter lockdown again after a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Over the past three weeks, the county's infection rate has trebled.

British tourists are still flocking to beaches in order to save their summer holidays, but what is the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic in Spain?

How many cases and deaths of coronavirus have there been in Spain?

There have been a total of 314,631 cases of COVID-19 in Spain.

The latest number of deaths is 27,426.

What is the latest on coronavirus in Spain?

There have been growing concerns over the past week of the number of COVID-19 cases in Spain.

This comes after it was revealed the country's infection rate had tripled in the last three weeks.

British tourists have been travelling to the country in a bid to save their summer holidays, as it is one of the places they can visit without having to quarantine for two weeks.

On June 21, Spain entered into a 'new normal' phase, as lockdown measures continued to relax.

Safety measures such as the use of face masks and social distancing are still in place across the country.

Spain also have a track and trace scheme in place, and are restricting the amount of people able to visit the beaches.

British tourists can visit Spain without needing to isolate. Picture: PA

Is Spain going into a second lockdown?

Some regions in Spain have been forced to return to strict lockdown rules after spikes in cases.

However, there is no confirmed news of the country going back into lockdown.

