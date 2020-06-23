Staycations can be booked from today as English hotels and B&Bs to reopen on July 4

Many will be overjoyed with the news that staycations are now allowed. Picture: Getty

Hotels and B&Bs around the country have had to shut their doors from last month.

Residents in England will be able to start planning small breaks across the country from now as the government announces plans to ease lockdown once more.

For the first time since March, those in desperate need of a break will be able to do so as from July 4, hotels and B&Bs will be able to reopen.

Hotel breaks will soon be a thing again. Picture: PA

This is welcome news for the hospitality industry and means that those across the country will be able to return to work.

A whopping 80 per cent of the industry were furloughed and the lockdown due to COVID-19 had had a crippling effect on the industry.

However, campers won't be happy as it won't apply to them unfortunately.

This is down to campsites being at risk because of their shared washing facillities.

The announcement is part of Prime Minster Boris Johnson's plan to slowly undo lockdown Britain and officials are still ironing out the details.

Cabinet will meet at 10am this morning (Tuesday) to make the plan official and the PM will then make a formal announcement in the Commons at lunchtime.

He will cut the social distancing rule from two metres to one metre to give the hospitality and tourism industries a boost and the new guidelines are said to be sent to tourism industry chiefs by the end of next week.

Downing Street also confirmed that cinemas, museums and art galleries will be among venues allowed to reopen from July 4.

They will need to implement one-way systems, spaced queueing, increased ventilation and pre-booked tickets.

The Government will amend licensing laws this week to let pubs, restaurants and cafes serve drinks outdoors.

It is understood it will also automatically allow any venue with an alcohol licence to serve their drinks to take away.