Where can I buy face masks and coverings on the high street?
5 June 2020, 15:40
As face masks become compulsory on public transport in England, we take a look at where you can pick some up on high street.
People have been encouraged to wear face mask and coverings in public places, and the Government this week announced they will be compulsory on public transport.
While different kinds of face masks can be purchased online, you can also pick up disposable masks from your local supermarket, pharmacy or high street shop.
From Boots, to Tesco and Asda, this is where you can pick up some face masks quickly:
Boots
Boots are selling two types of face masks in their stores and online.
Elasticated 3PLY Face Mask, 50 pack, £30.00
Soft Loop 3PLY Face Mask, 50 pack, £35.00
Tesco
CGM Disposable Face Coverings, 10 Pack, £6.50
Asda
Preema Disposable Face Masks, 4 pack, £3.50
Co-op Pharmacy
Disposable Face Masks, 10 pack, £10.99
Superdrug
Superdrug are selling two different face masks in stores and online.
Disposable Medical face Mask (non sterilised) 3 Ply, Pleat Style Mask with Earloops, 50 pack, £29.99
Termin8 Disposable Medical Face Mask, 50 pack, £29.99