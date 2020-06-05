Where can I buy face masks and coverings on the high street?

5 June 2020, 15:40

This is where you can buy face masks on the high street
This is where you can buy face masks on the high street. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As face masks become compulsory on public transport in England, we take a look at where you can pick some up on high street.

People have been encouraged to wear face mask and coverings in public places, and the Government this week announced they will be compulsory on public transport.

While different kinds of face masks can be purchased online, you can also pick up disposable masks from your local supermarket, pharmacy or high street shop.

From Boots, to Tesco and Asda, this is where you can pick up some face masks quickly:

Boots

Boots are selling two types of face masks in their stores and online.

Elasticated 3PLY Face Mask, 50 pack, £30.00

Elasticated 3PLY Face Mask, 50 pack, £30.00
Elasticated 3PLY Face Mask, 50 pack, £30.00. Picture: Boots

Soft Loop 3PLY Face Mask, 50 pack, £35.00

Soft Loop 3PLY Face Mask, 50 pack, £35.00
Soft Loop 3PLY Face Mask, 50 pack, £35.00. Picture: Boots

Tesco

CGM Disposable Face Coverings, 10 Pack, £6.50

CGM Disposable Face Coverings, 10 Pack, £6.50
CGM Disposable Face Coverings, 10 Pack, £6.50. Picture: Tesco

Asda

Preema Disposable Face Masks, 4 pack, £3.50

Preema Disposable Face Masks, 4 pack, £3.50
Preema Disposable Face Masks, 4 pack, £3.50. Picture: Asda

Co-op Pharmacy

Disposable Face Masks, 10 pack, £10.99

Disposable Face Masks, 10 pack, £10.99
Disposable Face Masks, 10 pack, £10.99. Picture: Co-op Pharmacy

Superdrug

Superdrug are selling two different face masks in stores and online.

Disposable Medical face Mask (non sterilised) 3 Ply, Pleat Style Mask with Earloops, 50 pack, £29.99

Disposable Medical face Mask (non sterilised) 3 Ply, Pleat Style Mask with Earloops, 50 pack, £29.99
Disposable Medical face Mask (non sterilised) 3 Ply, Pleat Style Mask with Earloops, 50 pack, £29.99. Picture: Superdrug

Termin8 Disposable Medical Face Mask, 50 pack, £29.99

Termin8 Disposable Medical Face Mask, 50 pack, £29.99
Termin8 Disposable Medical Face Mask, 50 pack, £29.99. Picture: Superdrug

