Will B&Q and other DIY and hardware stores stay open during the second lockdown?

Will B&Q stay open during lockdown? Picture: Getty

Will B&Q and other hardware shops stay open during the November lockdown? Here's your need-to-know.

On Thursday 5 November, England will go into its second national lockdown, lasting until 2 December.

Read more: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown - all the new rules and list of places to shut

Announcing the news over the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops will be asked to close, and people will be banned from mixing with anyone outside their households and support bubbles, except for childcare and other forms of support.

Speaking at a press conference from No10 Downing Street, he said: "We have got to be humble in the face of nature, in this country alas - as much of Europe - the virus is spreading much faster than the reasonable worst case scenario.

"Unless we act, we could see death in this country at several thousand a day, a bigger mortality than in April."

Will hardware shops stay open?

The government have announced that all non-essential shops must close, and many people have been left wondering if this covers hardware shops as well.

Shops that the government class as 'essential' have been confirmed to be businesses like supermarkets and garden centres - but it is unclear whether hardware shops like B&Q will apply.

B&Q was allowed to remain open during the Spring lockdown. Picture: Getty

The government hasn't yet published an updated list of essential businesses, but - as garden centres are allowed to remain open - it is likely that hardware stores will, too.

DIY shops were allowed to open in the Spring lockdown, with B&Q reopening all its stores in March and April with social distancing measures in place.

A spokesperson for Homebase told The Sun: "We are awaiting confirmation from the UK Government on the full list of essential retailers for this second national lockdown, but expect that Homebase will be included, meaning that stores will remain open beyond Thursday November 5 with strict safety measures in place."

This article will be updated when there is an official announcement on hardware stores.

Visit the gov.uk website for more information on the lockdown.

What other businesses will be allowed to remain open?

For a list of places known to be allowed to stay open, click here.

