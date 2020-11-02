Full list of 'essential shops' allowed to stay open in England from Thursday

The shops which allowed to stay open during the second lockdown. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all 'non-essential- shops' will be forced to close again under the second lockdown.

England has been plunged back into another lockdown from Thursday, with hundreds of thousands of shops, pubs and restaurants forced to close.

Boris Johnson announced the new measures on Saturday, warning that a failure to act quickly would be a ‘medical and moral disaster’ for the NHS amid a rise in coronavirus cases.

The prime minister said he was ‘truly, truly sorry’ for the impact on businesses which will not be able to open again from 00:01 on Thursday until at least December 2.

But what shops are allowed to stay open during lockdown and which will be forced to close? Here’s what we know…

All restaurants and pubs will be forced to close. Picture: PA Images

Read More: Will we be in lockdown for Christmas? Boris Johnson says festive period will look 'very different this year'

What shops are allowed to stay open during lockdown?

According to the government website, the following shops will be permitted to open during lockdown:

Supermarkets

Newsagents

Off-licenses

Post Offices

Garden centres

Petrol stations

Pet shops

Pharmacies and health shops

Takeaways and food deliveries

Medical services ie dentists

Hotels, hostels and other accommodation - but only for those who have to travel for work purposes

Playgrounds

Jobcentre Plus sites

Courts

Civil Registrations Offices

What shops will have to close during lockdown?

The following shops will not be permitted to open during lockdown:

Clothing shops

Footwear shops

Electronics stores

Vehicle showrooms

Travel agents

Betting shops

Auction houses

Tailors

Tobacco shops

Vape shops

Food banks and shelters

Car garages and repair shops

Hospitality and leisure facilities such as:

Restaurants

Bars

Pubs

Bowling alleys

Leisure centres

Water and theme parks

Gyms

Swimming pools

Golf courses and driving ranges

Dance studios

Stables and riding centres

Soft play facilities

Climbing walls and climbing centres

Theatres

Concert halls

Cinemas

Museums and galleries

Casinos

Adult gaming centres and arcades

Bingo halls

Botanical gardens

Zoos and other animal attractions

Personal care facilities such as:

Hair, beauty and nail salons

Tattoo parlours

Spas

Massage parlours

Body and skin piercing services

Tanning salons

Non-medical acupuncture

Places of worship will also be closed unless they are being used for:

Funerals

To broadcast acts of worship

Individual prayer

Now Read: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown - all the new rules and list of places to shut