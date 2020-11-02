Full list of 'essential shops' allowed to stay open in England from Thursday
2 November 2020, 10:19 | Updated: 2 November 2020, 10:30
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that all 'non-essential- shops' will be forced to close again under the second lockdown.
England has been plunged back into another lockdown from Thursday, with hundreds of thousands of shops, pubs and restaurants forced to close.
Boris Johnson announced the new measures on Saturday, warning that a failure to act quickly would be a ‘medical and moral disaster’ for the NHS amid a rise in coronavirus cases.
The prime minister said he was ‘truly, truly sorry’ for the impact on businesses which will not be able to open again from 00:01 on Thursday until at least December 2.
But what shops are allowed to stay open during lockdown and which will be forced to close? Here’s what we know…
Read More: Will we be in lockdown for Christmas? Boris Johnson says festive period will look 'very different this year'
What shops are allowed to stay open during lockdown?
According to the government website, the following shops will be permitted to open during lockdown:
Supermarkets
Newsagents
Off-licenses
Post Offices
Garden centres
Petrol stations
Pet shops
Pharmacies and health shops
Takeaways and food deliveries
Medical services ie dentists
Hotels, hostels and other accommodation - but only for those who have to travel for work purposes
Playgrounds
Jobcentre Plus sites
Courts
Civil Registrations Offices
What shops will have to close during lockdown?
The following shops will not be permitted to open during lockdown:
Clothing shops
Footwear shops
Electronics stores
Vehicle showrooms
Travel agents
Betting shops
Auction houses
Tailors
Tobacco shops
Vape shops
Food banks and shelters
Car garages and repair shops
Hospitality and leisure facilities such as:
Restaurants
Bars
Pubs
Bowling alleys
Leisure centres
Water and theme parks
Gyms
Swimming pools
Golf courses and driving ranges
Dance studios
Stables and riding centres
Soft play facilities
Climbing walls and climbing centres
Theatres
Concert halls
Cinemas
Museums and galleries
Casinos
Adult gaming centres and arcades
Bingo halls
Botanical gardens
Zoos and other animal attractions
Personal care facilities such as:
Hair, beauty and nail salons
Tattoo parlours
Spas
Massage parlours
Body and skin piercing services
Tanning salons
Non-medical acupuncture
Places of worship will also be closed unless they are being used for:
Funerals
To broadcast acts of worship
Individual prayer
Now Read: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown - all the new rules and list of places to shut