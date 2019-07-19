Drivers not wearing a seatbelt could face penalty points and have their licence removed

Drivers not wearing a seatbelt could face penalty points and have their licence removed. Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

Drivers caught not wearing a seatbelt may face points on their licence - or have it removed completely.

In a bid to crack down on the number of motorists who don't buckle up, The Department for Transport is introducing a new penalty system that could lead to points on your licence - or having it removed completely.

As it stands, motorists in the UK may be hit with a fine of up to £100, but the upcoming changes to the law could result in drivers losing their licence, if they build up 12 or more points.

Figures from an official government report show that over 20% of car crash fatalities between 2014-2018 were not wearing a seatbelt.

The new punishment for not wearing a seatbelt is one of 74 measure the government is taking as part of the Road Safety Action Plan.

The law in Northern Ireland differs to the UK, in that not only do drivers face a maximum fine of £500, they receive three penalty points on their licence if they're caught not wearing a seatbelt.

Speaking about the new initiative, Transport Secretary Chris Garyling said the Road Safety Action Plan was a "key milestone" which seeks to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the road.

The RAC Foundation added: "The direct effect of non-compliance might be felt by the vehicle occupant themselves in the event of a crash, but ultimately the emergency services are left to deal with the roadside consequences and the taxpayer foots the bills."