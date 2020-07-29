Eat Out to Help Out postcode checker reveals all nearby restaurants offering 50% discount

The new scheme will apply to all participating restaurants. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The new initiative will launch next week and will run throughout the month of August.

A new postcode checker has been launched for the Eat Out to Help Out scheme so that those wishing to go out for a discounted meal can easily check what's available.

The government has just launched the checker to help people find out which establishments nearby are offering the discount of 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The initiative aims to get the dining industry back on its feet. Picture: Getty

Chancellor Rishi Sunak's new scheme will allow diners to make the most of the discount on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays all throughout August.

It'll start on Monday, August 3 and run until August 31.

Business who wish to take part in the scheme (it won't cost them anything as the Government will foot the £10 max discount) can easily sign up, but it's not mandatory for them to do so.

If you’re wondering if your favourite chain is offering Eat Out to Help Out, the government has launched a postcode checker to see what’s available in your area.

Restaurants are hoping to be busy in August. Picture: Getty

The Eat Out to Help Out restaurant finder is available on the Gov.uk website.

To find places near you offering the discount, simply enter your postcode and the webpage will bring up nearby businesses.

As of last week, 32,000 places had signed up to Eat Out to Help Out.

Big name brands that have already said they'll be offering the discount include Wetherspoons, Nando's and Costa.