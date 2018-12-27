Tomorrow is 'prime time' to shift unwanted gifts on eBay and make extra cash

December 28 is the best day to list your unwanted gifts on eBay. Picture: Getty

Will you be gaining the right kind of pounds over the festive period? A staggering 74 million items will be listed on eBay as Christmas wraps up.

A staggering 74 million items will be listed on eBay as Christmas wraps up and the online auction site is claiming December 28 as the 'prime time' to list unwanted items and score some extra cash.

Dubbed as 'Boxing Up Day', eBay's sales peak between 6pm and 7pm on 28th December and with a quarter of Brits admitting to having £483 worth of unwanted gifts stashed away, now's the time to get busy.

Based on last year's statistics, it's expected that the most in-demand items on eBay will be home appliances, video game consoles, mobile phones, shoes, and portable computers.

A spokesperson for eBay explained: "The period between Christmas and the New Year is an incredibly busy listings period on the site and Boxing Up Day is prime time to list those unwanted items and make some extra cash, whether it's to put toward that next family holiday or home upgrade."

Could you pocket some extra cash this Christmas? Picture: GETTY

The most common ways to spend the cash include a family holiday, home improvement projects or simply putting the extra cash into savings for next year's Christmas.

The survey carried out by eBay went on to reveal a big difference in how parents splash the new cash with the majority of mum's opting to spend it on an experience for the whole family such as theatre tickets or a meal at a restaurant, while the dad's tended to prefer using the money for DIY projects.

Comedian Katherine Ryan explained: "After Christmas is a great time to think about having a clear-out. I dig out things I have hidden away in cupboards and encourage my daughter to part with any toys she doesn't use anymore. We list things on eBay as it's a good time to sell and make some extra money ahead of the new year."