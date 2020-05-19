Experts call for an extra bank holiday in October after Brits spend four in lockdown

Another bank holiday added later this year would be great. Picture: PA

Leaders in the tourism industry believe the UK should be granted another bank holiday in October.

Another bank holiday could potentially be on the cards, as leaders of the tourism industry have called for a new bank holiday to be added to the calendar.

UK residents have missed a whopping four bank holidays so far because of lockdown, and there are calls for an extra one around the October half-term time.

This year's summer holidays won't be anything like what we're used to. Picture: Getty

Patricia Yates, the head of Visit Britain, told MPs today it could help reboot the tourism sector by extending the holiday season past August.

Good Friday, Easter Monday, VE Day and the upcoming Spring Bank Holiday on May 25 have all been disturbed by lockdown.

Travel in the UK will be very different from what we know. Picture: Getty

As well as these, the other bank holidays we have are New Year's Day, the Summer Bank Holiday on August 31, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Ms Yates told the Digital Media, Culture and Sport Committee: "The idea that we could possibly have a Bank Holiday in October, because the industry has lost the benefit of the two May bank holidays, I think that's an idea being considered.

"What we're going to need to do is not just stimulate people in July and August to really extend the season for the domestic market."

Ms Yates said the tourism industry could finally start to recover as residents could start exploring the UK as a holiday destination, instead of flying abroad, which they're likely going to be unable to do.

A No 10 spokesperson addressed the suggestions today, saying: "We will of course respond to that in due course. It is worth acknowledging that extra bank holidays do come with economic costs, however.

"They have been in contact with us, we would always do the courtesy of considering what they are suggesting and we will reply to them in due course."