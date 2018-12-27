Gogglebox star June pays tribute to late husband Leon one year after his death

June has paid tribute to late husband Leon. Picture: Getty

Leon Bernicoff passed away at the age of 83 in December 2017 but Gogglebox fans are keeping his memory alive.

Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has paid tribute to her late husband Leon on the first anniversary of his death.

Leon Bernicoff passed away at the age of 83 in December 2017 sparking an outpouring of love from the thousands of fans who fell in love with his witty remarks as part of the Gogglebox cast.

Taking to social media, June thanked fans for their support, writing: "Thank you to all you lovely people who sent messages today, remembering Leon. It is so comforting to know how much he was loved. Thank you!"

June went on to thank the emergency services working over Christmas and urged her followers to reach out to those who might be lonely over the festive period.

Thank you to all you lovely people who sent messages today, remembering Leon. It is so comforting to know how much he was loved. Thank you! — LeonAndJune (@LeonAndJune) December 23, 2018

The public fell in love with Leon and June for their witty appearances on Gogglebox. Picture: Twitter / LeonAndJune

June and Leon became members of the Gogglebox cast when the show became an instant hit with viewers in 2013.

Following Leon's passing, June has ruled out a return to the show, telling OK! Magazine: "Now there's no Leon, there is no Leon and June."

June recently told Mirror Online about life after Leon and how she misses the armchair chats that brought them national fame.

She explained: "I miss his generosity, his kindness, his laughter, his decisiveness, his touch and his voice.

"I miss him sitting in his chair with his head lost in the paper. But, most of all, I miss talking to him about all the different things we talked about.

"I even miss those incredibly heated discussions we used to have."

Fan favourite Leon was renknowned for being opinionated on matters regarding politics and celebrities.

He was married to June for over 60 years after they first met aged 18.