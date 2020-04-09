Dominic Raab states lockdown 'isn't done yet' as we haven't seen the peak of Coronavirus infections

Raab led today's COVID-10 briefing. Picture: BBC

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab delivered today's UK briefing on Coronavirus from 10 Downing Street.

Today's Downing Street coronavirus briefing saw Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deliver new statistics and our progress on tackling the virus.

Following a COBRA meeting earlier today, Raab stated that it's not yet time to start relaxing on any of the restrictions, saying: "Is it time to ease up on the rules? We're not done yet."

Dominic Raab addressed our lockdown measures today. Picture: SKY NEWS

He continued: "Today I chaired COBRA meeting with officials from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as the Mayor of London, and at this stage we are continuing to collect data about effects of social distancing.

"It looks good but it's too soon to say for certain [when rules will be relaxed] and we will keep under review."

Talking about when they'll know more about how long we're expected to be in lockdown for, the Foreign Secretary added: "We don't expect to say more on this unit the end of next week, and the measures will have to stay in place until we know we've hit the peak."

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty also spoke today. Picture: SKY NEWS

Brits were told on March 23rd that lockdown would be for an initial period of three weeks, which is set to end on April 13th, but it's pretty much a definite that it'll be extended for a while longer.

"It's been almost 3 weeks and we're starting to see the impact, but we haven't seen the peak and its too early to lift the guidance we've put in place", said Raab.

He continued: "That's why we have to continue to ask you all to comply with the guidance until we have evidence the virus is firmly under control.

"Let's not ruin it now and undo the games we've made and waste the sacrifices so many have made."

As of April 9th, 7,978 people have sadly lost their lives to COVID-19 in the UK.