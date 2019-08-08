Houghton Festival cancelled just days after Boardmasters due to extreme weather conditions

8 August 2019, 12:16 | Updated: 8 August 2019, 12:20

Houghton Festival has been cancelled
Houghton Festival has been cancelled. Picture: Houghton/Instagram/Facebook

Houghton - which was due to take place in Norfolk - has been cancelled due to extreme weather

Houghton Festival has been cancelled due to extreme weather conditions, it was announced today.

Taking to Facebook, the organisers wrote: "Tragically, following this morning’s reports and further consultation with authorities, health and safety and all the festival directors, the decision has been made to cancel Houghton 2019.

View this post on Instagram

Lakeside #houghtonfestival

A post shared by Houghton Festival (@houghtonfestival) on

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers, staff and performers, which would be compromised if we were to go ahead.

"Please do not turn up on site today, and pass this message onto anyone else you know who may be leaving for the event today."

The Norfolk Festival was scheduled to start tonight (Thursday 8 August), and the line-up featured Ricardo Villalobos, Four Tet, Shanti Celeste, Derrick Carter, Maayan Nidam and Ben UFO.

Boardmasters Festival, which was also due to take place this weekend, also announced its cancellation earlier this week.

Over night, weather conditions on-site at Houghton Festival have dramatically worsened and are set to deteriorate...

Posted by Houghton Festival on Thursday, 8 August 2019

Houghton Festival cancelled: full statement:

Over night, weather conditions on-site at Houghton Festival have dramatically worsened and are set to deteriorate further into the weekend.

Tragically, following this morning’s reports and further consultation with authorities, health and safety and all the festival directors, the decision has been made to cancel Houghton 2019.

We are utterly devastated. All the hard work, love and creativity that has gone into planning and producing this year’s event made this an almost impossible decision to make.

This was set to be a wonderful weekend and the boldest step we have ever taken as a festival. However, nothing is more important than the safety of our customers, staff and performers, which would be compromised if we were to go ahead.

Clearly this will cause a lot of disruption and a lot of questions. However for now we can confirm the following:

- Houghton Festival 2019 cannot go ahead.
- Please do not travel to the show.
- Information regarding refunds will be available later today.
- Please do not request refunds until we have confirmed the process.

Please understand that this decision has been made with the deepest of consideration.

Craig Richards, Tom Elkington, Tom Carpenter, Digby Neill (Houghton Directors)

Latest News

See more Latest News

Commuters are NOT impressed

Train season ticket prices increase by up to £159 - and commuters are furious

Mario Mandzukic: Manchester United end pursuit of Juventus striker

Sport

Tens of thousands quit Labour in first annual membership drop under Jeremy Corbyn

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Joe Swash has opened up about wanting more kids

Joe Swash reveals he wants a daughter with Stacey Solomon after birth of baby Rex

Celebrities

Mum, 45, buys herself and daughter matching lip fillers for "princess" Mariah's 21st birthday.

Mum splurges on matching LIP FILLERS for herself and daughter as 21st birthday present

Beauty

Carluccio's will be selling vegan croissants from August 14th

Carluccio's are launching VEGAN croissants for just £1

Food & Health

The Backstreet boys all have wives

Who are the Backstreet Boys' wives? Brian, Nick, Howie, AJ and Kevin's partners revealed

Celebrities

According to a superfan of the show, Rachel carried her first child for an entire year before giving birth to baby Emma.

Friends fan spots 'HUGE ERROR' in Rachel's pregnancy timeline as dates 'don't add up'

TV & Movies

Amber and Greg are set to make a fortune from Instagram

Here's how much Love Island winners Amber and Greg can charge per Instagram post

TV & Movies