6 January 2021, 12:12

How to volunteer to help with the coronavirus vaccine.

How you can volunteer to help with the NHS with Covid-19 vaccine.

There are currently two coronavirus vaccines - Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca - being rolled out in the UK, and the government hopes that 15 million people will have received jabs by March.

A number of vaccine centres will be set up in sports halls, conference centres and stadiums, and the NHS is recruiting for volunteer stewards to help with the rollout.

Here's what you need to know.

For more information about the coronavirus vaccine, visit the NHS website.

Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first person to receive the jab in the UK
Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first person to receive the jab in the UK. Picture: PA

How can you volunteer to help with the coronavirus vaccine?

You can apply to volunteer via the NHS Volunteer Responder Programme.

As a steward, it will be your job to ensure social distancing, provide guidance, and ensure everything runs smoothly at the centres.

You can apply at nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk.

The description of the role reads: "As a Steward Volunteer (COVID-19 vaccinations) you will help by guiding people at COVID-19 vaccination sites. You may also be asked to support with stewarding at flu vaccination sites and support the NHS with non-clinical tasks such as signposting people around a health site or helping them check in."

It adds: "This role includes being part of a team by ensuring the smooth arrival onsite of people coming in for vaccinations.

Two vaccines are currently being rolled out in the UK
Two vaccines are currently being rolled out in the UK. Picture: PA

"You will ensure the efficient flow of people to clinical assessment, vaccination and exit while respecting social distancing. You’ll also identify people who require additional support."

Those hoping to volunteer will need to commit to work 2x6 hour shifts a month, and you won't need any prior experience of qualifications.

For more information on the role, visit their website.

Yesterday, it was revealed that 1.3 million people in the UK have been vaccinated, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying it meant that they would have "significant degree of immunity" in two - three weeks.

