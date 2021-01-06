Are post offices open in lockdown 2021?

Post Offices will remain open during lockdown. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

Are post offices open in England? Here’s what we know about the lockdown rules…

Boris Johnson announced England would be heading into another lockdown in 2021, which could last until March.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said: "It's clear we need to do more together.

“In England, we must go into a national lockdown".

Boris also confirmed that Primary and Secondary schools will be closing across England for most students from tomorrow.

He told the public they should only be leaving the house to shop for essentials, for exercise, for medical help or for work – if you cannot work from home.

Post Offices can remain operating in lockdown 2021. Picture: PA Images

But with many shops and services across the country closed, are Post Offices open in the third lockdown?

Are post offices open in lockdown 2021?

Post Offices are deemed essential, so they will remain open throughout.

The Post Office has said: “We’re doing everything we can to keep our branches open and safe. However, there may be some changes to your local branch.”

Opening hours may be different depending on where your local Post Office is, with many operating with reduced staff.

Anyone visiting a post office must wear a face mask and follow strict social distancing rules, in line with coronavirus safety guidelines.

The full list of shops that can remain open is as follows:

Supermarkets

Newsagents

Convenience stores

Food markets

Corner shops

Takeaways and food deliveries

Off licenses and licensed shops selling alcohol (including breweries)

Pharmacies and chemists

Hardware stores

Building merchants and building services

Petrol stations

Car repair and MOT services

Bicycle shops

Taxi or vehicle hire businesses

Banks

Building societies

Credit unions

Short term loan providers

Savings clubs

Cash points

Currency exchanges

Money transfer shops

Post offices

Funeral directors

Laundrettes and dry cleaners

Dental services

Opticians

Hearing services

Chiropody

Chiropractors

Osteopaths

Mental health services

Vets

Pet shops

Agricultural supplies shop

Storage and distribution facilities

Car parks

Public toilets

Garden centres

Retail shops in hospitals

