Are post offices open in lockdown 2021?
6 January 2021, 08:11
Are post offices open in England? Here’s what we know about the lockdown rules…
Boris Johnson announced England would be heading into another lockdown in 2021, which could last until March.
Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said: "It's clear we need to do more together.
“In England, we must go into a national lockdown".
Boris also confirmed that Primary and Secondary schools will be closing across England for most students from tomorrow.
He told the public they should only be leaving the house to shop for essentials, for exercise, for medical help or for work – if you cannot work from home.
But with many shops and services across the country closed, are Post Offices open in the third lockdown?
Post Offices are deemed essential, so they will remain open throughout.
The Post Office has said: “We’re doing everything we can to keep our branches open and safe. However, there may be some changes to your local branch.”
Opening hours may be different depending on where your local Post Office is, with many operating with reduced staff.
Anyone visiting a post office must wear a face mask and follow strict social distancing rules, in line with coronavirus safety guidelines.
The full list of shops that can remain open is as follows:
Supermarkets
Newsagents
Convenience stores
Food markets
Corner shops
Takeaways and food deliveries
Off licenses and licensed shops selling alcohol (including breweries)
Pharmacies and chemists
Hardware stores
Building merchants and building services
Petrol stations
Car repair and MOT services
Bicycle shops
Taxi or vehicle hire businesses
Banks
Building societies
Credit unions
Short term loan providers
Savings clubs
Cash points
Currency exchanges
Money transfer shops
Post offices
Funeral directors
Laundrettes and dry cleaners
Dental services
Opticians
Hearing services
Chiropody
Chiropractors
Osteopaths
Mental health services
Vets
Pet shops
Agricultural supplies shop
Storage and distribution facilities
Car parks
Public toilets
Garden centres
Retail shops in hospitals
