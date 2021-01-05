Are estate agents open during lockdown and can I go to a house viewing?

5 January 2021, 15:37

What are the rules around buying and selling in lockdown?
What are the rules around buying and selling in lockdown? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As England enter a third national lockdown, what are the rules around selling, moving and visiting estate agents?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England will be entering lockdown from January 5 until February at the earliest.

As non-essential shops and all hospitality businesses close their doors, many people are left questioning what the rules are around estate agents and moving home.

READ MORE: Full list of shops staying open in England during latest lockdown

Estate agents are being told to work from home where they can
Estate agents are being told to work from home where they can. Picture: Getty

Are estate agents open during lockdown?

The new lockdown guidelines state that the housing market is staying open during this third national lockdown.

Like all other workers, estate agents are being told to work from home if they can.

House viewings can still go ahead in lockdown, but social distancing rules must be followed by estate agents and customers.

Face masks should also be worn at all times during house viewings.

House viewings can go ahead, but with strict social distancing rules
House viewings can go ahead, but with strict social distancing rules. Picture: Getty

Guidelines also recommend people who are having their property viewed should vacate the place during the visit.

If possible, initial viewings should be done online first.

On moving house, the guidelines say: "You can still move home. People outside your household or support bubble should not help with moving house unless absolutely necessary.

"Estate and letting agents and removals firms can continue to work. If you are looking to move, you can go to property viewings.

"Follow the national guidance on moving home safely, which includes advice on social distancing, letting fresh air in, and wearing a face covering."

READ NOW: When does lockdown 3 start in England and how long will it last?

