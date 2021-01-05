Full list of shops staying open in England during latest lockdown

5 January 2021, 11:46

Homebase, B&M, Wilko and Boots are among the essential shops remaining open in lockdown
Homebase, B&M, Wilko and Boots are among the essential shops remaining open in lockdown. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As Boris Johnson orders England into a third national lockdown, we take a look at the essentials shops staying open during this time.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday, January 4, that England would be returning to full lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.

Across England, pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops have been ordered to close – if they weren't already - and people are being told to stay at home.

Garden centres were allowed to remain open during November's lockdown
Garden centres were allowed to remain open during November's lockdown. Picture: Getty

But what are 'essential' shops and which stores can we expect to be staying open?

Supermarkets will of course be remaining open for customers through the third lockdown, with these including: Tesco, Asda, Iceland, M&S Foodhall, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl, CO-OP, Waitrose and Morrisons.

B&M and Wilko are among the homeware stores remaining open during lockdown
B&M and Wilko are among the homeware stores remaining open during lockdown. Picture: Getty

Some other pharmaceutical and homeware stores will also be remaining open, these include:

Superdrug

Poundland

Wilko

B&M

Home Bargains

Wickes

The Range

Boots

B&Q

Halfords

Pets At Home

Homebase

Screwfix

Boris Johnson will be addressing the nation at 5pm today to layout more guidelines
Boris Johnson will be addressing the nation at 5pm today to layout more guidelines. Picture: PA

While the Government has not yet released a full list of the essential stores allowed to stay open during January's lockdown, the regulations during November's lockdown allowed the following businesses to remain open:

Supermarkets

Newsagents

Convenience stores

Food markets

Corner shops

Takeaways and food deliveries

Off licenses and licensed shops selling alcohol (including breweries)

Pharmacies and chemists

Hardware stores

Building merchants and building services

Petrol stations

Car repair and MOT services

Bicycle shops

Taxi or vehicle hire businesses

Banks

Building societies

Credit unions

Short term loan providers

Savings clubs

Cash points

Currency exchanges

Money transfer shops

Post offices

Funeral directors

Laundrettes and dry cleaners

Dental services

Opticians

Hearing services

Chiropody

Chiropractors

Osteopaths

Mental health services

Vets

Pet shops

Agricultural supplies shop

Storage and distribution facilities

Car parks

Public toilets

Garden centres

Retail shops in hospitals

