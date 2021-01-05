Full list of shops staying open in England during latest lockdown
5 January 2021, 11:46
As Boris Johnson orders England into a third national lockdown, we take a look at the essentials shops staying open during this time.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday, January 4, that England would be returning to full lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.
Across England, pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops have been ordered to close – if they weren't already - and people are being told to stay at home.
But what are 'essential' shops and which stores can we expect to be staying open?
Supermarkets will of course be remaining open for customers through the third lockdown, with these including: Tesco, Asda, Iceland, M&S Foodhall, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Lidl, CO-OP, Waitrose and Morrisons.
Some other pharmaceutical and homeware stores will also be remaining open, these include:
Superdrug
Poundland
Wilko
B&M
Home Bargains
Wickes
The Range
Boots
B&Q
Halfords
Pets At Home
Homebase
Screwfix
While the Government has not yet released a full list of the essential stores allowed to stay open during January's lockdown, the regulations during November's lockdown allowed the following businesses to remain open:
Supermarkets
Newsagents
Convenience stores
Food markets
Corner shops
Takeaways and food deliveries
Off licenses and licensed shops selling alcohol (including breweries)
Pharmacies and chemists
Hardware stores
Building merchants and building services
Petrol stations
Car repair and MOT services
Bicycle shops
Taxi or vehicle hire businesses
Banks
Building societies
Credit unions
Short term loan providers
Savings clubs
Cash points
Currency exchanges
Money transfer shops
Post offices
Funeral directors
Laundrettes and dry cleaners
Dental services
Opticians
Hearing services
Chiropody
Chiropractors
Osteopaths
Mental health services
Vets
Pet shops
Agricultural supplies shop
Storage and distribution facilities
Car parks
Public toilets
Garden centres
Retail shops in hospitals
