What you can and can't do from today under England's new national lockdown

Boris Johnson announced a strict new national lockdown across the whole of England on Monday evening.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the UK, the Prime Minister has laid out a new set of rules for England to follow.

The national lockdown restrictions will remain in place until at least mid-February while the Covid vaccines are rolled out to vulnerable people.

This means the country has been ordered to stay at home and only leave for a few specific reasons. See the full list of new rules below...

What are the new national lockdown rules?

Just like the first UK lockdown back in March, all residents of England must stay at home wherever possible.

They must only leave home for work if it is impossible to work from home such as construction, manufacture or critical workers.

You can leave your home to shop for food and necessities for yourself or others, or to provide voluntary or charitable services.

It is legal to exercise outside locally once a day with one person from outside a household or support bubble but social distancing must always be maintained.

Outdoor sports venues such as tennis courts and golf courses will have to close, as well as all gyms.

Overnight stays away from home are banned unless you are in the same support bubble or have a ‘reasonable excuse’.

While schools are closed, early years settings such as nurseries and childminders can remain open, and existing childcare bubbles will be allowed to stay in place.

Schools will remain open for children of key workers and vulnerable children.

There will be no holidays in the UK or abroad, including staying in a second home or caravan.

Those extremely clinically vulnerable have also been advised to stay at home as much as possible.

Places of worship can remain open but must adhere to social distancing rules.

Funerals are limited to 30 people and weddings, civil partnerships and wakes are limited to six people.

Restaurants are banned from offering takeaway alcoholic drinks, but they can continue offering food delivery or takeaway.

Non essential shops are also closed, as well as the beauty sector and all hospitality.

Other reasons permitting you to leave home include:

• to provide care or help to a vulnerable person

• medical appointments or care

• fleeing harm

• Animal welfare (eg vet appointments)

