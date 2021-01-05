Are takeaways open in lockdown in England?

Can takeaways open in lockdown? And can you get takeaway drinks? Here's what we know...

Boris Johnson announced England would be heading into a national lockdown on Monday evening.

This means people are only allowed to leave their houses for very limited reasons, including work, shopping for food and exercise once a day.

As well as schools closing their doors once more, the hospitality sector has also been forced to shut.

But while customers can’t go out to restaurants and pubs, people are wondering whether you can still get takeaway food. Well, Here’s what we know…

Are takeaways open in lockdown in England?

Yes. Hospitality venues such as restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars are allowed to provide food and non-alcoholic drinks for takeaway (until 11pm), click-and-collect and drive-through.

However, the new rules mean they will no longer be able to offer the takeaway or click-and-collect alcoholic drinks.

It’s understood that ministers changed the rules over concerns that customers would congregate with friends nearby to drink their takeaway drinks.

Socialising is strictly limited under the new restrictions, with people in England only able to meet outside with one person from another household or support bubble for exercise.

The prime minister has said the tough new lockdown is necessary to try and stop the spread of the new strain of the virus.

He said in a televised address to the nation: “As I speak to you tonight, our hospitals are under more pressure from Covid than at any time since the start of the pandemic.

“You may only leave home for limited reasons permitted in law, such as to shop for essentials, to work if you absolutely cannot work from home, to exercise, to seek medical assistance such as getting a Covid test, or to escape domestic abuse.”

The Prime Minister suggested England could slowly move out of lockdown from mid-February.

He said: “If our understanding of the virus doesn't change dramatically, once again, if the rollout of the vaccine programme continues to be successful, if deaths start to fall as the vaccine takes effect and - critically - if everyone plays their part by following the rules, then I hope we can steadily move out of lockdown, reopening schools after the February half-term and starting cautiously to move regions down the tiers.”

