Is Wetherspoons still half price? Pub chain launches 'Stay Out To Help Out'

Wetherspoons pubs are still doing discounts on meals. Picture: PA

Wetherspoons recently announced it's set to extend its Eat Out To Help Out scheme - here's your need-to-know on Stay Out To Help Out.

Eat Out To Help Out may have come to an end last month, but many businesses are opting to keep the offer going throughout September.

The government scheme - which saw 100 million discounted meals served to the British public in its duration - offered diners 50 per cent off their food bill at participating restaurants between Mondays and Wednesdays.

Wetherspoons is among the many restaurants keeping similar offers going - here's your need-to-know on the 'Stay Out To Help Out' scheme.

Is Wetherspoons still doing half price food? Picture: PA

Is Wetherspoons still doing half price food?

Wetherspoons is continuing to offer diners discounted food between Mondays and Wednesdays in September.

It launched 'Stay Out To Help Out' on the first of the month, which sees prices on a range of food and drink reduced.

Meals on offer include an 11 inch Margherita pizza with soft drink for £3.99, as well as a classic six ounce beef burger (with chips) and soft drink for £3.99.

They will also be offering three small plates for £7.50, as well as desserts at £1.99 and mini desserts at 99p.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: "The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme was extremely popular with our customers and a great boost to the hospitality industry.

"We are keen to offer our customers a superb choice of food and drink at great value for money prices.

"Our offer means that a classic beef burger in our pubs will be even better value than McDonalds.

"The classic burger in Wetherspoon is £3.99 versus McDonalds Big Mac medium meal (comprising Big Mac two 1.6 ounce beef patties, medium fries, medium Coca-Cola Zero Sugar) which costs £4.59.

Wetherspoons have launched 'Stay Out To Help Out'. Picture: Wetherspoons

"In addition cappuccino in our pubs will be 50p cheaper than McDonalds and our customers can have free refills too.

"Our prices are also lower than Domino’s Pizza for an 11 inch pizza.

"The 11 inch Margherita pizza and soft drink is £3.99 at Wetherspoon versus Domino’s Pizza two topping 11.5 inch pizza deal (no drink) at £5.99.

"A Domino’s Pizza Mighty Meaty 11.5 inch pizza meal deal costs £9.99 (no drink) compared to the Wetherspoon Spicy Meat Feast at £5.99 (including soft drink), a saving of £4."

Diners at Wetherspoons pubs can still enjoy money off their food between Monday and Wednesday. Picture: PA

How long will Wetherspoons' Stay Out To Help Out last?

The scheme will be in force until 11 November.

What other restaurants are still doing Eat Out To Help Out deals?

For the full list of restaurants still offering money off, click here.

